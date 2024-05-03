Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohith Vemula death case: Telangana Police gives clean chit to all accused

    The closure report highlighted Vemula's academic challenges, noting that he was more engaged in student political activities on campus than in his studies. It revealed that Vemula discontinued his first Ph.D. after two years and faced similar setbacks in his second Ph.D. due to his preoccupation with non-academic pursuits.

    Telangana Police on Friday (May 3) concluded the investigation into the death of Rohith Vemula, filing a closure report that absolved all accused parties of any wrongdoing. The report attributed Vemula's suicide to various stressors, including academic struggles exacerbated by his involvement in campus politics and concerns about a fabricated Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate arranged by his mother.

    According to the police findings, Vemula was troubled by the knowledge that his mother had obtained an SC certificate for him, despite his awareness that he did not belong to the Scheduled Caste category. The report suggested that Vemula feared the consequences of this deception being exposed, including potential loss of his academic credentials and legal repercussions.

    "The deceased himself is aware that he does not belong to Scheduled Caste and that his mother got him SC certificate. This could be one of the constant fears as the exposure the same would put him to loss of his academic degrees that he earned over the years and be compelled to face prosecution," the report said.

