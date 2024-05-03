Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India revises travel advisory for Iran and Israel, urges vigilance among citizens

    The first advisory, issued on April 12, had advised against travel to Iran and Israel due to escalating tensions following incidents such as an Israeli airstrike on a building in Damascus and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran.

    India on Friday (May 3) revised its travel advisory for Iran and Israel, shifting from a previous stance that discouraged travel to a more cautious approach, urging vigilance among its citizens visiting these nations. The modification comes in light of recent developments and the easing of tensions in the region.

    The change in advisory was clarified by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, who stressed that India continues to monitor the situation closely. Notably, both Iran and Israel have reopened their airspace, prompting the Indian government to advise its nationals to exercise caution and stay connected with the Indian Embassy during their travels.

    The first advisory, issued on April 12, had advised against travel to Iran and Israel due to escalating tensions following incidents such as an Israeli airstrike on a building in Damascus and subsequent retaliatory actions by Iran. However, recent developments, including a decrease in hostilities between the two countries, influenced the decision to revise the advisory.

    Several factors contributed to the decision, according to sources familiar with the matter. Notably, Israel's efforts to hire thousands of Indian construction workers were hampered by the previous advisory, prompting calls for easing travel restrictions. Additionally, Indian citizens in Iran, including students and traders, expressed a desire to return to India, further prompting the need for a reassessment of the travel advisory.

    As per the latest information, there are around 19,000 Indians in Israel, including a significant number of recent arrivals recruited for various sectors such as construction and caregiving. Meanwhile, Iran hosts over 4,000 Indian nationals, comprising students, academics, and traders.

    In the midst of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with his counterparts from Iran and Israel, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and maintaining stability in the region.

