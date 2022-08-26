Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Timeline and arrangements for August 28

    The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane twin towers will generate a massive amount of debris, estimated at 35,000 cubic metres, stored in the basement. According to officials, the remaining debris will be moved to another location where it will be scientifically processed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Noida, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has completed all necessary preparations for the scheduled demolition of Supertech's twin, 40-story buildings at its Emerald project in Noida on Sunday.

    The demolition of the twin towers Apex and Ceyane will generate a massive amount of debris, estimated to be 35,000 cubic metres, that will be stored in the basement. As per the officials, the remaining debris will be moved to another location where it will be scientifically processed.

    The demolition is slated for Sunday, August 26, at 2:30 pm. know the tentative timeline for the twin tower demolition:
    1) 6 am - The police will issue an order to evacuate the nearby society
    2) 6:30 am - Teams from the NDRF will reach the society
    3) Between 7 am to 8 am - There will be an evacuation of all residents
    4) 9 am - Social services will be stopped (such as electricity and gas services)
    5) Between 2 pm to 3 pm - Expressway will be shut down
    6) At 2:30 pm - The twin tower blast (12 Sec)
    7) 3:30 pm - The NDRF, the CBRI, and other authorities will return to the scene
    8) 4:15 pm - The society task force team will enter to assess any damage
    9) 5 pm - Electricity and gas services will be restored
    10) 7 pm - Residents will be allowed to re-enter the society

    Emerald Court residents in neighbouring housing societies have several options. Residents who stay in Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City will be given food and beverages throughout the day as the building is demolished on Sunday.

    Additionally, arrangements have been made for people who cannot return to their flats the same day due to dust and dirt. Nearly 50 beds have been reserved at Felix Hospital in Sector 137 if a resident feels sick. These include beds for the Emerald Court's 12 bedridden residents.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 5:58 PM IST
