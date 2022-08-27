Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    The Supreme Court also asked the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the firm, facing insolvency proceedings, to deposit Rs one crore with the apex court's registry. On August 28, the 40-story twin buildings built by Supertech at the Emerald Court Project in Noida's Sector 93A are expected to be demolished.

    Supertech twin tower demolition Flat buyers in Noida s illegal buildings to be refunded in full gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    The Supreme Court assured that the homebuyers of Supertech's 40-storey twin buildings in Noida, which are slated for demolition, will receive a full refund of the money they had paid to the builder. In addition, the apex court ordered the firm's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), who is dealing with bankruptcy proceedings, to deposit Rs. 1 crore with the registry of the apex court.

    On August 28, the 40-story twin buildings built by Supertech at the Emerald Court Project in Noida's Sector 93A are expected to be demolished.

    A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Pardiwala said that the home buyers of twin powers will get their total refund but for the time being, they will be paid from Rs one crore, which will be deposited by the IRP by September 30.

    Also Read | Supertech twin tower demolition: How will authorities contain the rubble?

    The top court was hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed by home buyers seeking a refund as per the last year's order of court.  The bench stated that it would see to it that the August 31, 2021 court judgement was followed and that the twin buildings' house owners received their refunds.

    "We instruct the IRP to deposit a payment of Rs. 1 crore with the registry of this court on or before September 30," the statement said. "In the interim, to guarantee that the house purchasers who are covered by the judgement of this court obtain some reimbursement of their outstanding dues."

    Also Read | Supertech twin tower demolition process: What is implosion?

    The apex court had previously set August 21 as the date for demolishing the structures, which were deemed unlawful for going beyond the rules.  Prior to this, it had been declared bankrupt by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the Union Bank of India complained about the non-payment of debts of around Rs 432 crore.

    The top court ruled on August 31 of last year that the towers under construction must be demolished within three months because they violated building codes in "collusion" with Noida officials. The court held that illegal construction must be dealt with strictly to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

    The top court had ordered that the entire amount paid by home buyers be refunded with 12% interest from the time of the booking and that the RWA of the Emerald Court project receive Rs 2 crore as compensation for the harassment brought on by the twin tower construction.

    Also Read | Supertech twin tower demolition: Health dept issues advisory, ambulances to be deployed & more

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    To save regional pride and parties... Uddhav Thackeray joins hands with Maratha outfit - adt

    'To save regional pride and parties...' Uddhav Thackeray joins hands with Maratha outfit

    Recent Stories

    SEXY pictures Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse saree drb

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta pre wedding bash Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapoor stars arrived in style drb

    Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

    PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad today Key points about foot over bridge on Sabarmati river gcw

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon