Tripura CM Manik Saha held the 69th 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' to address public grievances. He also expressed confidence in the 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026', anticipating investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Manik Saha Holds 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' For Grievance Redressal

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted the 69th edition of the "Mukhyamantri Samipeshu" programme at his official residence, reaffirming the state government's commitment to ensuring the speedy and effective resolution of public grievances.

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During the programme on Wednesday, the Chief Minister interacted directly with citizens who had come from different parts of the state to present their concerns and requests.

He patiently listened to each grievance and reviewed the applications submitted by the attendees.

Emphasising prompt and citizen-centric governance, the Chief Minister directed the concerned administrative officials to take immediate and appropriate action for the early resolution of the issues raised. He instructed officials to treat every matter with due importance and ensure timely follow-up.

The "Mukhyamantri Samipeshu" initiative continues to serve as a key public outreach platform, enabling citizens to directly communicate their problems to the Chief Minister while strengthening transparency, accountability, and responsive governance in Tripura.

Eyes Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Via Business Conclave

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed confidence that the event would mark a new chapter in the state's economic growth by attracting significant domestic and international investments ahead of the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the Hapania International Fair Ground.

The Chief Minister said the two-day conclave is expected to generate investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, with participation from investors not only from across India but also from several foreign countries.

Around 500 delegates, including investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and government officials, are expected to attend the summit.

"Around Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investment is expected to be generated through the Business Conclave. Investors will not only come from across India but also from several foreign countries. As far as I know, delegates from different nations will be participating, and I will be interacting with them," he said. (ANI)