RJD leaders and workers staged a protest march in Patna to Raj Bhavan, raising concerns over paper leaks, unemployment, and the examination system in Bihar. The march was announced by party leader Tejashwi Yadav and aimed to submit a memorandum.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a foot march in Patna towards Raj Bhavan, raising issues of paper leaks, unemployment and problems faced by students and youth in Bihar.

The march was held following RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav's announcement of a protest march to Raj Bhavan over the alleged collapse of the examination system and law and order situation in the state.

RJD MP Highlights Youth Anger

RJD MP Manoj Jha, who participated in the foot march, said students and youth across the country, particularly in Bihar, were angry over recurring paper leaks and unemployment. Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "Students and youth across the country, especially in Bihar, are angry. Paper leaks have become a pattern. Young people can no longer bear the burden of unemployment. They do not want rhetoric; they want solutions," Jha said.

Memorandum Submitted to Governor

RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the party was marching with students and youth to submit a memorandum to the Governor highlighting their concerns, including the issue of paper leaks. "It is our right, and when the government does not listen, the Governor is the constitutional custodian of the state. Under the senior leadership, we are going with the youth and students of Bihar. We will submit a memorandum to the Governor regarding students' problems, including the paper leak issue," Mehta said.

Party Vows to Continue Movement

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra alleged that students protesting against paper leaks had faced police action and said the party's movement would continue until action was taken on the issue. "AKs were used against students who came out on the streets to fight for their rights and protest against the paper leak issue. There have been paper leaks across the country... Action should be taken, and until action is taken, our movement will continue," Bhai Virendra said. The foot march came in the wake of clashes between student protesters and police personnel in Bihar's Siwan on July 25 during protests over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. (ANI)