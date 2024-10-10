'Too hard to bear your loss...': Ratan Tata's ex-lover Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell note; read post

India is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved industrialists and philanthropists, Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday. The former chairman of Tata Sons, known for his humility, generosity, and transformative vision, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after a sudden drop in blood pressure. Despite intensive care efforts, Tata succumbed in the hospital's ICU, leaving behind a legacy that has deeply impacted India’s corporate and social landscape.

Among the many who expressed their grief and admiration for Tata was actress and television personality Simi Garewal. In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Garewal posted a nostalgic photograph of herself with Tata from her famous talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Accompanying the image, she wrote, “They say you have gone .. It’s too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend.. #RatanTata.”

Simi Garewal’s tribute carries special significance, as she had once admitted to sharing a romantic relationship with Ratan Tata. In a candid 2011 interview, she revealed that their connection went back several decades and was built on mutual respect and admiration. “Ratan and I go back a long way. He’s perfection, he’s got a sense of humour, is modest, and the perfect gentleman. Money was never his driving force. He’s not as relaxed in India as he is abroad,” Garewal had shared.

Despite their brief romance, their relationship did not culminate in marriage, and Garewal eventually wed someone else. However, she and Tata maintained a lifelong friendship that remained strong until his passing. In her tribute, Garewal's grief was palpable, reflecting not just her personal loss, but the shared sorrow of millions who admired Tata as an icon of grace, integrity, and quiet strength.

Ratan Tata’s personal life was marked by similar near-misses when it came to marriage. In interviews, he openly discussed his romantic life, revealing that he had been in love on four occasions but never married. One of his most significant relationships occurred during his early years working in the United States in the 1960s. Tata had even considered marriage then, but the situation was disrupted by external circumstances, including the onset of the Indo-China War in 1962, which compelled him to return to India, putting an end to that chapter.

Beyond his personal life, Tata was widely admired for his leadership of the Tata Group, one of India’s most respected conglomerates. Under his chairmanship, Tata Sons expanded globally, acquiring iconic brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, and launching the revolutionary Tata Nano—a project aimed at providing affordable transportation for the common Indian. His vision extended far beyond business, as he championed numerous philanthropic causes, including healthcare, education, and rural development, making him a figure of inspiration across the nation.

Known for his unassuming demeanor and deep commitment to social causes, Tata often shunned the limelight, preferring to let his actions speak for themselves. Despite never marrying, he shared close relationships with his family, friends, and colleagues, who remember him as a compassionate leader with a genuine interest in people’s well-being.

As news of his death spread, condolences poured in from across the globe. Business leaders, political figures, and ordinary citizens alike expressed their grief and admiration for a man who, in many ways, redefined corporate India. His passing leaves a deep void, not just in the Tata Group, but in the hearts of those who looked up to him as a symbol of leadership, innovation, and kindness.

Ratan Tata’s influence will undoubtedly endure in the legacies he built and the lives he touched. As Simi Garewal and others bid farewell to this extraordinary individual, the country reflects on his remarkable journey, remembering him not just as an industrialist, but as a true humanitarian whose contributions extended far beyond the boardroom.

