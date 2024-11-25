HDFC Bank to Zomato: Stocks to watch on November 25, 2024

Business
The private lender has securitized new car loans by issuing pass-through certificates (PTCs) valued at over Rs 12,700 crore to boost liquidity generation.
By 2026, the company plans to expand to 2,000 screens, focusing on Tier II and III cities in the southern market, with 1,747 screens by Q3FY25.
A US agency is reviewing how bribery allegations against the Adani Group founder may affect a $550 million lending agreement for a Sri Lankan port project.
According to a report by brokerage JP Morgan, RIL's underperformance is driven by weak retail growth, although improving refining margins offer a positive outlook.
Zomato will join the BSE Sensex on December 23, replacing JSW Steel, as part of the latest reconstitution by Asia Index Private Ltd, a BSE subsidiary.
CEO Punit Goenka, who resigned as managing director last week, has also withdrawn from reappointment for the position during the upcoming annual general meeting.
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda saw a 23.15% rise in total income to Rs 9,335.32 crore in FY24, with a sharp increase in other income.
According to reports on the planned fundraising, the public sector lender is set to raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing 10-year infrastructure bonds this week.
26 major listed real estate firms in India reported sales worth Rs 35,000 crore in Q3, with Godrej Properties leading in sales bookings for the quarter.