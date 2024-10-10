Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Business tycoon Ratan Tata passes away: Here's some UNKNOWN facts about his love life

    Ratan Tata, the renowned business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons, is widely respected for his achievements and philanthropy. Despite his public life, his personal love story has remained largely private. From an unfulfilled romance to family obligations, his love life holds intriguing, lesser-known facts. He passed away today at the age of 86

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 12:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 12:37 AM IST

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata, one of India's most respected industrialists and former chairman of Tata Sons, is known for his remarkable contributions to business and society. However, his personal love life is an often untold story. From a romantic relationship during his time in Los Angeles to choosing family over love, these unknown facts reveal a different side of his life. He passed away today at the age of 86

    article_image2

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata, despite being one of India’s most accomplished businessmen, never married. In his youth, he was deeply in love, but due to personal circumstances, he could not pursue marriage. His commitment to his family and business eventually became his priority, leading him to focus on his role at the Tata Group, where he served as chairman for many years

    article_image3

    Ratan Tata

    During his time working in Los Angeles, Tata met a woman and fell in love. They even considered marriage and settling down. However, a family emergency involving his grandmother’s health forced him to return to India. When he was ready to marry and bring her back to India, external circumstances, particularly the Indo-China War of 1962, prevented the marriage from happening. He was also reportedly involved with Simi Garewal for few years before they decided to end it

    article_image4

    Ratan Tata

    After Ratan Tata returned to Los Angeles, he was ready to move forward with his plans to marry. Unfortunately, the woman’s family objected to the relationship, citing concerns over the political instability in India due to the 1962 Indo-China War. Their refusal to allow their daughter to relocate led to the eventual end of Tata's plans to marry, marking a turning point in his personal life

    article_image5

    Ratan Tata

    One of the most intriguing aspects of Ratan Tata’s love life is that the identity of the woman he loved has remained a mystery to this day. Tata has never publicly revealed her name, adding an air of mystery to his personal story. This unfulfilled romance is one of the most intimate and lesser-known chapters of his otherwise well-documented life

    article_image6

    Ratan Tata

    Ratan Tata hails from a prominent family with deep connections to the Tata Group. His maternal grandmother was the sister of Hirabhai Tata, the wife of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. His biological grandfather, Hormusji Tata, was also a descendant of the extended Tata family. His legacy is rooted not only in his business achievements but also in his notable family background

    article_image7

    Ratan Tata

    After his parents separated in 1948 when Ratan was just 10, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. Navajbai later adopted Ratan through the J.N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. This strong relationship with his grandmother shaped much of Tata’s early life, providing him with a nurturing environment that helped him become the thoughtful and humble leader he is known to be

    article_image8

    Ratan Tata

    While Ratan Tata is the most famous member of the Tata family, he also has a half-brother, Noel Tata. Noel is the son of Ratan’s father from his second marriage. Though Noel has not reached the same level of public prominence, he has played a significant role within the Tata Group, contributing to the family’s lasting legacy in the world of business and philanthropy

