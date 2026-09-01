A viral video debates whether higher salaries in Bengaluru result in greater savings. It argues that the city's high cost of living, particularly expensive rent and travel, can offset a larger paycheck. The discussion highlights that a substantial salary increase may not lead to more savings.

A higher salary is often seen as the biggest reason to move to Bengaluru, India’s major technology hub. But a tech professional’s viral Instagram video has sparked a debate over whether a bigger pay package actually translates into bigger savings when the cost of living is taken into account.

In the video, tech professional Sumit compared what earning Rs 1 lakh a month could mean for professionals living in Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. His argument was that employees should look beyond the salary mentioned in an offer letter and calculate their actual expenses, including rent, food, commuting and trips back home.

“If you think in Bengaluru the salary is very good, then just hear me out,” Sumit said while addressing professionals considering relocation for a better-paying job.

Watch the viral video here:

According to his comparison, Bengaluru’s higher earnings can be offset by its expensive lifestyle. He highlighted rent and travel as two major costs that can significantly reduce disposable income. “The salary is good there, but the cost of living is very high,” he explained.

He also highlighted an expense that can easily be overlooked while evaluating a new job — travelling to visit family. Professionals who move away from their hometowns may need to make frequent trips home, particularly if their families remain in Delhi or another city. Sumit said such journeys could require flights, with a round trip potentially costing around Rs 20,000.

Adding rent, food and travel expenses, he estimated that the overall annual cost could reach around Rs 10 lakh for someone living in Bengaluru.

His central argument was aimed at professionals comparing salary packages. A Rs 10 lakh increase in annual compensation may sound substantial, but the additional income could largely disappear through relocation and everyday living expenses. “Even if you will get 10 lakh of rupees more in your package in Bengaluru,” he argued, the savings may not match the apparent salary advantage.

The video has prompted viewers to debate whether Bengaluru can be fairly compared with Delhi, Noida and Gurugram because individual expenses vary based on neighbourhood, lifestyle, accommodation and family circumstances.

Ultimately, the discussion highlights an important career-finance lesson: professionals should compare take-home pay and potential savings, rather than focusing only on CTC. A higher package may look attractive on paper, but the real benefit depends on how much money remains after rent, food, commuting and travel costs are paid.