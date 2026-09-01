Around 50 farmers led by P Ayyakannu were detained in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday. They were on their way to New Delhi to meet the President and submit a petition regarding the Cauvery water dispute, demanding compensation from Karnataka.

Farmers Detained in Trichy Ahead of Delhi Protest

Around 50 farmers led by the National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association president P Ayyakannu were detained in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning while they were preparing to leave for New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu and submit a petition over the Cauvery water dispute.

The farmers were stopped by police before their departure and detained at a private marriage hall in Tiruchirappalli. The farmers are protesting against the Karnataka government over its alleged refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. They plan to submit a petition to the President seeking ₹1 lakh crore in compensation to Tamil Nadu, alleging that the Karnataka government has failed to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Demand for Compensation and Dismissal of Karnataka Govt

Speaking to reporters, Ayyakannu said Tamil Nadu had historically received significantly more Cauvery water and alleged that Karnataka had exceeded the cultivation limits set under earlier agreements. Referring to the Supreme Court's 2018 order on the sharing of Cauvery water, he said, "So, as per the Supreme Court order, every month Karnataka must release the water. But Karnataka is not releasing. So, you collect 1 lakh rupees from them and you please give the farmers."

"If they do not give the 1 lakh rupees to the farmers, the Karnataka government must be dismissed by the President of India and the Supreme Court of India. That is our request," he added.

Leader Questions Legality of Detention

Ayyakannu also questioned the detention of the farmers and said they had purchased tickets to travel to Delhi. "So we have borrowed the... we have purchased the ticket, but the police have not allowed us to go to Delhi. Whether we are living in a democratic country or in a dictatorship country, we don't know. Because, as per our Constitution of India, we have the liberty; as per Article 19, we can move from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as we please," he said.

"Nobody has the right to stop us. We purchased the ticket. Why have they stopped us? Why have they arrested us? Why were we remanded? Today, our honourable CM reopened the Cauvery water from Mettur Dam. But here, the police have arrested and remanded us in marriage halls. It is a very pathetic situation for the farmers of Tamil Nadu," Ayyakannu said.

Historical Grievances and Farmers' Plight

He further said the Cauvery had supported agriculture in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for thousands of years. "For thousands of years, the Cauvery river, originating in Talakaveri, has flowed through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu before reaching the sea. Before 1892, Karnataka cultivated only 90,000 acres, while we in Tamil Nadu cultivated 30 lakh acres," he said.

"150 farmers bought tickets to go to Delhi today to submit a memorandum to the President," Ayyakannu added.

"The police came to our homes and arrested us and brought us here. Is this a democratic country or a dictatorship? If we are not allowed to ask for our rights, what is the point of living in this country? I think it is better to commit suicide in this country. So, even if they arrest us, we are ready to go to jail. We want to state clearly that we will not give this up under any circumstances. Because this is a huge issue affecting our rights," he further said. (ANI)