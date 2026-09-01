In nationwide operations, the DRI seized over 42 kg of gold and 10 kg of silver worth Rs 65 crore. A total of 25 individuals, including five foreign nationals and airport staff, were arrested for their involvement in the smuggling racket.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 42 kg of foreign-origin gold and 10 kg of silver worth Rs 65 crore in nationwide operations and 25 persons, including five foreign nationals, have been arrested, officials said.

Sophisticated Smuggling Methods Exposed

According to the release, the operations have exposed diverse and sophisticated modus operandi, including concealment in specially fabricated vehicle cavities, body concealment, use of transit passengers and airport personnel, and smuggling through land and coastal routes.

Major Seizures Across India

Mumbai Airport Syndicate Busted

On August 28-29, DRI unearthed a well-organised syndicate involved in smuggling foreign-origin gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The syndicate involved foreign nationals transiting through Mumbai from destinations including Dubai, Bangkok and Male, as well as an airport staff member facilitating clandestine removal of the smuggled gold at Mumbai.

A total of 16 capsules containing 6.85 kg of 24-carat gold dust in wax form were recovered and seized. The operation resulted in the arrest of six persons, comprising of five foreign nationals who were transiting through Mumbai and one airport staff member. The operation once again highlights that organised networks are increasingly exploiting transit routes and airport personnel for clandestine removal of smuggled gold, as per the release.

Operations in Kolkata

On August 29, in two separate intelligence-led operations at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, officers of DRI intercepted two passengers travelling from Bangkok and Dubai respectively, suspected to be part of gold-smuggling syndicates, as stated in the release.

In a case involving two passengers coming from Dubai, 4.87 kg of gold was recovered after semi-solid gold-containing paste was found concealed in the undergarments and jeans of two passengers. The material was melted, and the extracted gold in bar form was seized. Both passengers were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In another case, involving a flight coming from Bangkok, 3.36 kg of foreign-origin gold was recovered in the form of 11 raw chains from one passenger, which had allegedly been handed over to him by the second passenger for crossing the Green Channel. Both passengers were arrested.

Seizure in West Bengal's Nadia District

On the same day, in another case, the DRI seized 125 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars weighing 15.61 kg. It was recovered by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at BOP Tungi from a woman during a surprise search of her residential premises in Banpur village, Nadia district.

During investigation by DRI, the woman admitted to her involvement in the alleged smuggling activity along with the men of the house. The woman was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Gold Intercepted in Kerala

In two separate operations in Kerala on August 29, DRI Cochin Zonal Unit and its Calicut Regional Unit intercepted passengers arriving from Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, respectively.

At Cochin International Airport, 1.78 kg of gold was extracted from two packets of gold in compound form concealed on the person of a passenger arriving from Ras Al Khaimah; the passenger was arrested.

At Calicut International Airport, DRI officers, along with the Air Intelligence Unit, detected 549 grams of 24-carat foreign-origin gold, concealed in specially created cavities inside the heavy alloy portion of an iron box carried by a passenger arriving from Jeddah. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and the passenger was arrested.

Action Along Indo-Bangladesh Border and Other Regions

Earlier in the week, on August 26-27, DRI, in coordination with BSF, also effected several significant seizures of foreign-origin gold along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The officers of the DRI Unit seized 935 grams and 1.74 kg of foreign-origin gold in two separate operations, resulting in the arrest of one person in each case.

In another operation in Kolkata, 1.48 kg foreign-origin (FO) gold in paste form, allegedly smuggled from Thailand, was recovered by officers of DRI from four persons. They were found to be carrying smuggled FO Gold in paste form in 5 capsules secreted in their rectum/ body during a domestic road trip. All four persons and their handler were arrested.

In Guwahati, DRI seized 3.84 kg foreign-origin gold bars allegedly smuggled through the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Tripura sector and arrested two persons, including a lady.

Further, in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, DRI seized 1.360 kg foreign-origin gold and 9.99 kg foreign-origin silver, allegedly smuggled through the coastal route from Sri Lanka, and arrested three persons. DRI's intelligence-led and coordinated enforcement actions continue to disrupt these networks at multiple stages of the smuggling chain and prevent the illicit movement of precious metals into the country. (ANI)