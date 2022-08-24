Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Threatened with 'Sisodia's fate', says AAP MLAs; BJP offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides

    Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh, stated that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders threatened four AAP MLAs with the same fate as Manish Sisodia if they did not accept Rs 20 crore from them.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    Author
    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 24, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Wednesday that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders threatened Delhi AAP MLAs with the same fate as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia if they did not accept Rs 20 crore. "The same model that worked for Shinde in Maharashtra failed for Sisodia, but the BJP is now targeting our MLAs," Sanjay Singh explained. Four AAP MLAs, including Somnath Bharti, attended the press conference on Wednesday. 

    AAP MLAs said the case against Manish Sisodia was fabricated after being threatened with 'Sisodia's fate.' Sanjay Singh explained, "The BJP leaders have said they are also aware, but this is the tactic."

    Somnath Bharti stated that a long-time friend and BJP leader approached him. Somnath Bharti said, "As I resisted him, he became enraged and declared that the BJP would destroy the AAP government at any cost." 

    At the press conference, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha claimed that he was approached by a BJP leader with whom he had a close relationship. Jha said, "I was offered Rs 25 crores if I could bring some MLAs with me. I asked the BJP leader what would happen if I did not comply. The BJP leader used Manish Sisodia as an example." 

    Another AAP MLA, Kuldeep Kumar, said he received a similar offer from a BJP leader who told him that they had been given the 'task' of destabilising the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. "The BJP leader threatened me that if the CBI is looking into Manish Sisodia, imagine what could happen to you," Kuldeep Kumar added.

    Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt stated that he received a phone call from a former BJP MP from another state. "I was told many AAP MLAs were in contact with them." "I told him I couldn't be bought," Ajay Dutt explained.

    According to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has become a 'bogus operation' in Delhi. "I want to tell Prime Minister Modiji that while he may have been successful in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh, this is the Capital, where people have given Arvind Kejriwal the mandate," Sanjay Singh concluded. 

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
