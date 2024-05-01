Lifestyle

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

"Work joyfully and peacefully, knowing that right thoughts and right efforts inevitably bring about right results." - James Allen

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

‘All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence’ – Martin Luther King Jr

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

"Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, and your spirit. Then get back to work.” - Ralph Marston

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“It is labour indeed that puts the difference on everything.” - John Locke

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“The power of the working class is the hope of the nation”. - Van Jones

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

"The greatest asset of a company is its people." - Jorge Paulo Lemann

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Genius begins great works. Labour alone finishes them.” - Joseph Joubert

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Without labour, nothing prospers.” - Sophocles

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“Work is not just about making a living; it is about making a life.” - Denis Waitley

Image credits: Freepik

Labour Day 2024: 9 popular quotes to share on Social Media

“It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” - Theodore Roosevelt

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One