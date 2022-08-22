BJP wants me to break AAP, join saffron party for CBI, ED cases to end: Manish Sisodia's big claim

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that he received a message from the BJP that CBI and ED cases would be closed against him if he joined the party. Manish Sisodia will travel to Gujarat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the controversy surrounding the CBI searches.

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi who is under investigation by the CBI in relation to the liquor policy, claimed to have received a communication from the saffron party stating that if he joined the BJP, the CBI and ED proceedings against him will be dropped. He posted the message along with the statement that he preferred being beheaded to joining the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "BJP's message has come to me - break "AAP" and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do."

Manish Sisodia will travel to Gujarat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid the controversy surrounding the CBI searches. Since the raids on him, this will be Sisodia's first excursion outside of the national capital. The AAP leaders will reportedly offer to conduct another survey on health and education during their two-day tour, according to party sources.

On their respective visits to Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar, Kejriwal and Sisodia will speak with residents about hospitals, mohalla clinics, and education. The public can also view Sisodia's earlier work at the AAP.

Sisodia will also emphasise the health and education policies of his party. During a previous trip to Gujarat, he raised awareness of the terrible circumstances in the state's schools. The CBI is conducting searches on Sisodia, therefore Kejriwal and Sisodia's travel to the BJP's Gujarat state comes at a crucial time.

Party sources said that Kejriwal would also express how vehemently he and the whole party support Sisodia. In connection with the suspected corruption in the execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, the CBI earlier on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, including Manish Sisodia's home in Delhi.

