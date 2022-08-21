Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What is this gimmick, Modi ji... tell me where to come?' Sisodia on CBI look out circular

    Reacting to the CBI look out circular, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote: “What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?”

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    In connection with alleged corruption in the administration of Delhi's excise policy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a look out circular (loc) on Sunday against Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and 12 other individuals. According to the notice, Sisodia and the other defendants in the case are unable to go abroad. Furthermore, if someone is accused of violating the stipulated rules, authorities may jail them.

    Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia took a dig at the centra government and wrote: "All your raids failed and you found nothing… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found."

    “What is this gimmick Modi ji…I am roaming freely in Delhi. Can't you find me? Please tell me where to come?” he added.

    On Sunday, the Delhi deputy chief minister posted a clip of the prime minister talking about CBI misuse. The video of Modi's remarks dates back to his time as chief minister of Gujarat.

    Sisodia and other AAP leaders have asserted that the CBI's action throughout the inquiry shows that the Centre is attempting to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi liquor policy is causing a political impasse between the BJP and the AAP that has grown more entrenched. While the BJP accuses the AAP of corruption, Arvind Kerjiwal's party has often asserted that the BJP is misusing the central agencies.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
