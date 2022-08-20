AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids

Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the government of being a "revdi" (freebies) and a "bevdi" (drunkards) government and questioned why it returned over Rs 144 crore to liquor companies without Cabinet approval.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Aam Aadmi Party leader, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" in the "liquor scam" on Saturday as the war of words between the two parties heated up after the CBI named Manish Sisodia an accused in the case.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the AAP of diverting attention away from the alleged scam by linking the CBI action to politics, claiming that its "true face has been revealed."

Making light of AAP leaders' claims about rising poll prospects, which they claim prompted the BJP to use the probe agency against them, Thakur said the party had made big claims ahead of several elections but could not stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It failed to open its account in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Thakur claimed, adding that the BJP under Modi will better its Lok Sabha tally in 2024 in the same way that it improved on its 2014 showing in 2019.

Sisodia previously stated that the 2024 elections would be a battle between Kejriwal and Modi, who he claimed was using all means to scare the AAP chief.

Thakur asked the AAP's leaders to answer questions about the alleged scam in the allotment of a liquor licence in the national capital by the Kejriwal administration.

He accused the government of being a "revdi" (freebies) and a "bevdi" (drunkards) government and questioned why it returned over Rs 144 crore to liquor companies without Cabinet approval.

Sisodia is the first accused in the case, but Thakur believes Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the scam.

Thakur referred to the deputy chief minister as "Money Shh," alleging that he makes money and maintains silence.

He was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari, who both criticised Kejriwal on the issue.

The CBI searched Sisodia's and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna's homes and 19 other locations on Friday morning after filing an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

According to Thakur, Kejriwal's "left hand," Satyendar Jain, is already in jail on corruption charges, and his "right hand," Sisodia, is also facing serious charges.

He claimed that the party making big claims against corruption is now embroiled from Delhi to Punjab.

Thakur claimed that Sisodia was so terrified that he couldn't handle questions from journalists.

Sisodia stated that they want to stop Arvind Kejriwal, whose work on education and health is being talked about around the world, although the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency and there was no scam.

(With inputs from PTI)

