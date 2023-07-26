Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi's Rouse avenue court summons Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged the chargesheet on May 20, presenting accusations that Tytler had incited, instigated, and provoked the mob during the riots. Subsequently, on July 7, the court reserved an order on the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet against the Congress leader.

    There is enough evidence to prosecute Jagdish Tytler in the case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court AJR
    Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been ordered to appear before a Delhi court on August 5, following the court's acknowledgment of a chargesheet filed against him in connection with the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court has assessed the available evidence and determined that there is sufficient ground to initiate prosecution against him for his alleged role in the case.

    In the ongoing proceedings, the court has received the trial court records from the Karkardooma court, encompassing seven files relevant to the case. The CBI's public prosecutor presented the case, emphasizing that substantial evidence supports the decision to take cognizance of the matter and issue a summons to the accused, Tytler.

    The prosecutor highlighted the presence of witnesses who claim to have seen Tytler actively inciting the mob during the riots. Their statements are crucial in establishing the charges against him, as they directly implicate Tytler's alleged involvement in promoting enmity between religious groups, rioting offenses, and offenses under sections 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups), 295, and 302.

    One of the witnesses, Surender Singh, who could have provided an eyewitness account, unfortunately passed away in 2008-09. However, the CBI possesses two statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which could potentially bolster their case against Tytler. Relying on this substantial material, the CBI prosecutor argued that issuing a summon to the accused, Jagdish Tytler, is warranted.

    As the court prepares for the next stage of the proceedings, the case remains a matter of significant public interest, given the historical context and the gravity of the allegations against the Congress leader. The judicial process will play a pivotal role in determining accountability for the tragic events of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and delivering justice to the affected parties.

