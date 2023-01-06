Terror dossier: Here is why MHA banned The Resistance Front

According to the MHA, The Resistance Front was involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy in Kashmir, The Resistance Front, has been banned by the Union Home Ministry. Besides, the Indian government has also designated TRF commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul and LeT commander Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib as terrorists.

Let us understand more about the TRF. Here is the terror outfit's dossier:

* The Resistance Front was created in 2019 as a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the dreaded terrorist organisation funded and operated from within Pakistan.

* The Resistance Front had been actively involved in recruiting youth through the online medium for terror training and carrying out terrorist activities.

* According to the MHA, The Resistance Front was involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.

* Investigations into The Resistance Force operations revealed that the LeT offshoot had been involved in psychological operations on social media platforms to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits and wage war against the Indian State.

* Terming the activities of The Resistance Front as detrimental to the national security and sovereignty, the MHA dossier highlights that several cases have been lodged by the outfit's members with regard to terror attacks on security forces, killing of innocent persons in Jammu and Kashmir, planning of killings of security personnel and innocent civilians, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support a proscribed terrorist organisation, etc.

Who is Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib?

Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib was born in Jammu and Kashmir but currently operates out of Pakistan as the Lashkar-e-Taiba's 'launching commander'. The prime reason that the MHA designated Mohammed Amin as a terrorist is that he has a deep association with cross-border agencies and has been playing a vital role in reviving and accelerating terrorist activities in the Jammu region.

Mohammed Amin's terror dossier reveals that he has also been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supplying weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.