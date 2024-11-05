Weather: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, 5 other districts

Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert for 6 districts in Kerala due to heavy rainfall expectations (64.5-115.5mm) in the next 24 hours, with warnings for fishermen and coastal areas.

Weather: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, 5 other districts
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s weather forecast has been updated with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for six districts, including the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. The yellow alert has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad. These areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm over the next 24 hours.

Also Read: "Religious events only": Amicus curiae report suggests stricter regulations on elephant processions in Kerala

Updated rainfall forecast for the next 5 days:

-05/11/2024: Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad.
-08/11/2024: Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.
-09/11/2024: Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.


Fishermen warning

There are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts for today (05/11/2024), as per the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest update.

Special alert for coastal and Bay of Bengal areas:

-06/11/2024: Strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, and rough seas are expected over the central and northern Bay of Bengal, and the adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal.
-07/11/2024: Similar weather conditions with strong winds and rough seas are predicted over the north Bay of Bengal, adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal, the northern Tamil Nadu coast, and the southern Andhra Pradesh coast.

Residents and authorities are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in the affected areas.

Also Read: Kerala: Bail hearing for PP Divya in ADM suicide case adjourned; verdict set for Friday

