Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

A Bengaluru hospital staff member, Yallalinga, was arrested for allegedly placing a recording device in a women’s washroom at Jayadeva Hospital. Discovered by a woman who reported him, Yallalinga faces charges. Hospital authorities have suspended him and are reinforcing safety measures.

First Published Nov 5, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

In a disturbing incident, a contract employee at Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Hospital has been arrested for allegedly hiding a mobile phone in the hospital's washroom to record videos. The accused, identified as Yallalinga, a native of Kalaburagi, reportedly placed the mobile device in video mode inside the basement toilet on October 31, allegedly wanting to record private moments of female visitors.

The incident came to light when a woman using the washroom noticed the device strategically placed on the wall. Growing suspicious, she examined the phone and found it recording a private video. When she confronted Yallalinga, he allegedly tried to obstruct her from reporting the matter. Following her complaint, Tilaknagar Police swiftly registered an FIR against him and subsequently arrested and jailed him for his actions.

According to Dr. Rabindra, the Director of Jayadeva Hospital, the management is treating the incident with utmost seriousness. Dr. Rabindra explained that the hospital has a dedicated Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee actively investigating the case. "The accused is a Group D contract staff, and we have suspended him with immediate effect," he stated.

In response to the incident, Dr Rabindra assured the public that Jayadeva Hospital has implemented enhanced safety measures, including the installation of additional CCTV cameras and lighting in sensitive areas following similar incidents in other regions, such as Calcutta. Security personnel have also been deployed to monitor high-risk zones within the hospital premises.

“We will take strict action based on the findings of the PoSH Committee,” Dr. Rabindra affirmed, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and dignity. 

