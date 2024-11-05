Karnataka: Another govt employee commits suicide in Belagavi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide blamed in note

A government employee in Belagavi, Karnataka, died by suicide, naming Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide and a Tehsildar in his note, citing workplace injustices. This incident follows a similar tragedy in Shimoga, prompting investigations and raising concerns over employee welfare and accountability.

Karnataka govt employee self death writes Lakshmi Hebbalkar PA name in death note vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage across Karnataka, a government employee working as a First Division Clerk (FDC) at the Belagavi Tehsildar’s office has died by suicide, leaving behind a note implicating a close aide of a state minister. This incident follows the recent Valmiki Corporation scam in Shivamogga, where another government official, Chandrasekhar, ended his life, triggering a scandal that saw a minister resign, face jail time, and later be released on bail.

The latest case involves Rudranna Yadavannanavar, an FDC in the Belagavi Tehsildar’s office in Risaldar Galli. Rudranna reportedly hanged himself in Tehsildar Basavaraj Nagarala’s chamber, within the jurisdiction of Khadebazar Police Station. Before taking this drastic step, Rudranna allegedly wrote the name of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s private secretary, Somu Dodadavada, in a death note, holding him and the Tehsildar accountable for the alleged injustices faced in the office.

Valmiki Corporation scam: ED arrests former minister Nagendra’s close aide in Bengaluru

In his final message on a WhatsApp group shared by Belagavi Tehsildar office staff, Rudranna mentioned feeling immense pressure and hinted at pervasive injustices within the office. His death note reportedly stated, “Tehsildar Basavaraj Nagarala and minister’s close assistant Somu are responsible for my death,” referring to Somu Dodadavada, who serves as the private secretary to Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Rudranna’s message urged his colleagues to stand together and fight against the corruption and mistreatment that he alleged were taking place.

'Why did CM Siddaramaiah not prevent scam in Valmiki corporation?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Just a day before his death, Rudranna was transferred to the Savadatti Yallamma Development Authority by Belagavi District Collector Mahmud Roshan, adding to the distress in his personal and professional life. Family members, including Rudranna’s wife, Girija, rushed to the scene upon hearing of his death, consumed by grief over his untimely demise.

The Khadebazar police and local officials have launched an investigation, with authorities collecting Rudranna’s death note and examining the circumstances surrounding his death. This case comes amid rising concerns about employee welfare and accountability within government offices across Karnataka, as two suicides involving government employees have taken place within a short span.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions vkp

Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions

40 per cent commission was obtained at the time of Bommai rule says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

40% commission was obtained at the time of Bommai’s rule, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka HC refuses to release seized Rs 14.3 lakh linked to accused PFI activist; Imposes fine on petitioner vkp

Karnataka HC refuses to release seized Rs 14.3 lakh linked to accused PFI activist; Imposes fine on petitioner

Will resign if central grant in confirmed CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi vkp

'Will resign if central grant in confirmed': CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon