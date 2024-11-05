Karnataka: Another govt employee commits suicide in Belagavi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide blamed in note

A government employee in Belagavi, Karnataka, died by suicide, naming Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide and a Tehsildar in his note, citing workplace injustices. This incident follows a similar tragedy in Shimoga, prompting investigations and raising concerns over employee welfare and accountability.

In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage across Karnataka, a government employee working as a First Division Clerk (FDC) at the Belagavi Tehsildar’s office has died by suicide, leaving behind a note implicating a close aide of a state minister. This incident follows the recent Valmiki Corporation scam in Shivamogga, where another government official, Chandrasekhar, ended his life, triggering a scandal that saw a minister resign, face jail time, and later be released on bail.

The latest case involves Rudranna Yadavannanavar, an FDC in the Belagavi Tehsildar’s office in Risaldar Galli. Rudranna reportedly hanged himself in Tehsildar Basavaraj Nagarala’s chamber, within the jurisdiction of Khadebazar Police Station. Before taking this drastic step, Rudranna allegedly wrote the name of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s private secretary, Somu Dodadavada, in a death note, holding him and the Tehsildar accountable for the alleged injustices faced in the office.



In his final message on a WhatsApp group shared by Belagavi Tehsildar office staff, Rudranna mentioned feeling immense pressure and hinted at pervasive injustices within the office. His death note reportedly stated, “Tehsildar Basavaraj Nagarala and minister’s close assistant Somu are responsible for my death,” referring to Somu Dodadavada, who serves as the private secretary to Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Rudranna’s message urged his colleagues to stand together and fight against the corruption and mistreatment that he alleged were taking place.



Just a day before his death, Rudranna was transferred to the Savadatti Yallamma Development Authority by Belagavi District Collector Mahmud Roshan, adding to the distress in his personal and professional life. Family members, including Rudranna’s wife, Girija, rushed to the scene upon hearing of his death, consumed by grief over his untimely demise.

The Khadebazar police and local officials have launched an investigation, with authorities collecting Rudranna’s death note and examining the circumstances surrounding his death. This case comes amid rising concerns about employee welfare and accountability within government offices across Karnataka, as two suicides involving government employees have taken place within a short span.

