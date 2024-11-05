'Fire me on the spot if...': Indian student faces backlash for offer to work for free amid UK visa struggle

In a bid to secure a UK work visa, an Indian student has sparked controversy after publicly offering to work for free.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 9:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 9:25 PM IST

In a bid to secure a UK work visa, an Indian student has sparked controversy after publicly offering to work for free. In a viral LinkedIn post last month, the student, who resides in Leicester, shared her struggle to find a job with sponsorship, stating that she had three months to secure employment or face deportation. Since arriving in the UK in 2021 to pursue higher education, the student has applied to over 300 jobs but has yet to secure a position.

"Hire me for free for one month. If I don't deliver, fire me on the spot, no questions asked," she wrote in her post, urging recruiters to consider her for a role as a design engineer. She further promised to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, to prove her worth, and suggested that employers could fire her without notice or compensation if dissatisfied with her performance.

Her post has ignited backlash on social media platforms, including LinkedIn and Reddit, where many users criticized her extreme approach as damaging to job standards. Critics argued that such offers undermine fair labor practices and could foster a toxic work environment. Some warned that the willingness to work for free could create unrealistic expectations, potentially displacing qualified candidates seeking fair compensation.

The post also attracted racist and harsh comments, with some users calling her a "parasite" and accusing her of degrading the value of her qualifications and degree to stay in the UK. "12 such candidates for 12 months, and the company's golden. Zero salary given and free labor. These folks don't realize the harm these kinds of posts do," read one Reddit comment.

Others expressed disappointment over her eagerness to "beg for work" abroad. "It's sad to see how Indians beg for work to stay abroad," another user remarked.

Despite the backlash, the student's post has highlighted the challenges faced by international graduates seeking visa sponsorship in a competitive UK job market, where immigration restrictions often pose obstacles for those wishing to extend their stay.

