    Telangana: Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH)

    Upon further inquiry, the man explained that he had been working continuously for nearly twelve hours under the scorching sun and decided to rest in the pond to cool down. Exhausted, he soon fell asleep in the water.

    Telangana: Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH)
    In a bizarre turn of events, a man presumed dead and floating in a pond in Hanamkonda city, Telangana, was found alive and simply resting to escape the extreme heat.

    The incident unfolded when local residents alerted the police about a 'body' seen floating in the pond from 7 am to 2 pm on Monday (June 10). Responding swiftly, the police rushed to the scene. However, as they attempted to retrieve the 'body', the man stood up, revealing that he was very much alive.

    Upon further inquiry, the man explained that he had been working continuously for nearly twelve hours under the scorching sun and decided to rest in the pond to cool down. Exhausted, he soon fell asleep in the water.

    Identified as a resident of the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, the man currently lives in the Diesel Colony of Kazipet and works in a granite mine.

    This incident comes shortly after a tragic discovery in Nalgonda city, Telangana, where a body was found in a water tank, causing panic among locals who had been consuming the contaminated water. During a routine check-up, officials found the body of Avula Vamsi, who had been missing since May 24.

    His family had filed a missing person report with the police. The post-mortem report indicated that Vamsi had likely died by suicide, and his body had been in the water for two to three days before being discovered.

