    Did Darshan receive prior hints of arrest? Actor allegedly halted shooting midway distraught over murder case

    The alleged murder of Renuka Swamy reportedly took place in businessman Vinay's car shed on Saturday, June 8, with the body later discovered near Summanahalli Bridge under Kamakshipalya Police Station. Following the incident, reports suggest Darshan traveled to Mysore, engaging in a film shoot.

    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    Speculations arise regarding actor Darshan's potential prior knowledge of his arrest as he was arrested at a farmhouse in Mysore and transported to Bangalore earlier today. Over ten individuals, including actress Pavithra Gowda, close associate Vinay, and two bodyguards, have been apprehended, all subjected to intense interrogation.

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda

    On Monday, Darshan abruptly halted his shooting midway in Mysore, citing collection issues as the reason. Sources suggest his involvement in the murder case prompted the abrupt halt in shooting.

    Presently, the shooting for the film "The Devil," is ongoing. Darshan is purportedly committed to "D59," directed by Itta Tarun Sudhir, slated for release on October 5, 2024. The film teams have scheduled "Devil" for a December 25 release and "Rajaveer Madkari Nayak" on December 20, 2024. However, the recent arrest of Darshan raises uncertainties regarding ongoing and future film projects.

    Renuka was discovered dead on June 9, a day after her purported murder on June 8. While initial inquiries suggested suicide, further investigations unveiled a homicide.

    Police inquiries have implicated Darshan as the alleged mastermind behind the murder. Reports suggest Renuka was slain based on instructions attributed to Darshan. Allegedly, the murder occurred in front of Darshan, orchestrated within the garage of his close associate Vinay in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Subsequently, her body was disposed of in a drain.

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Darshan, the son of veteran Kannada actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, marked his acting debut in 2001 with "Majestic." Since then, he has appeared in numerous notable films, including "Kaatera," "Garadi," "Kranti," "Roberrt," "Inspector Vikram," "Chakravarthy," "Tarak," and "Nagarahavu."

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
