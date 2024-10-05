Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Jamshedpur FC are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Odisha FC last weekend, while East Bengal lost 3-2 to FC Goa last time out. 

    football Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    Jamshedpur FC will play host to East Bengal FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024- 25 fixture at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday (October 5). The hosts are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Odisha FC last weekend, while the Red and Gold Brigade lost 3-2 to FC Goa last time out. 

    Also read:  Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal

    Jamshedpur have made a positive start to the new ISL season, having won two of their three matches so far. After back-to-back wins over FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, the Red Miners suffered their first defeat against Odisha FC last time out. Khalid Jamil's side were clearly outplayed by a well drilled OFC, who scored both goals in the first-half. JFC pulled one back through Mourtada Fall's own goal in the 62nd-minute.  It was a disappointing performance from the 2022 ISL Shield winners having recorded only one shot on target at the Kalinga Stadium. 

    "Now its about moving forward and focusing on what lies ahead. Facing them will be another important challenge, but my focus is entirely  on preparing my team and getting the best out of them on the pitch. every match is an opportunity to grow, and we are ready to give our best effort to secure a positive result, Khalid Jamil said. 

    East Bengal, on the other hand, have lost each of their first three games, and are languishing at the bottom of the ISL table. The poor start has resulted in the departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat and interim boss Bino George will be at the helm of affairs. 

    EBFC gave a good account of themselves against Goa last time out.  The Torch Bearers found the back of the net twice courtesy of one goal each from Madih Talal and David Lalhlansanga. But Borja Herrera's hat-trick handed yet another defeat to the Kolkata club.  

    Despite the dismal start to the campaign, Bino George is confident of his side turning things around soon. The Kerala-born tactician said, "I have full faith in our players and their quality. They have been working very hard. We are a good team and have confidence. We have a style of play and will follow that. No injuries in our team."

    Probable Lineups

    Jamshedpur FC probable starting lineup: Albino Gomez, Shubham Sarangi, Stephen Eze, Pratik Chaudhari, Ashutosh Mehta, Seiminlen Doungel, Javi Hernandez, Sourav Das, Imran Khan, Jordan Murray, Javi Siverio

    East Bengal FC probable starting lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Mark Zothanpuia, PV Vishnu, Jeskson Singh, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Madih Talal, Cleiton Silva 

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC schedule and fixture 

    The 2024-25 ISL fixture between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will take place at JRD Tata Sports complex on Saturday (October 5) at 5:00 PM IST. 

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming details

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.  

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal scr

    Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal

    football UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest scr

    UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest

    football Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Lucas Beraldo called up for injured Gleison Bremer scr

    Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Beraldo called up for injured Bremer

    football AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card scr

    AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card

    football Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto scr

    Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains shock Marcus Rashford substitution against Porto

    Recent Stories

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH ATG

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details AJR

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH) shk

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56960 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56,960; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon