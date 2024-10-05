Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Jamshedpur FC are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Odisha FC last weekend, while East Bengal lost 3-2 to FC Goa last time out.

Jamshedpur have made a positive start to the new ISL season, having won two of their three matches so far. After back-to-back wins over FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, the Red Miners suffered their first defeat against Odisha FC last time out. Khalid Jamil's side were clearly outplayed by a well drilled OFC, who scored both goals in the first-half. JFC pulled one back through Mourtada Fall's own goal in the 62nd-minute. It was a disappointing performance from the 2022 ISL Shield winners having recorded only one shot on target at the Kalinga Stadium.

"Now its about moving forward and focusing on what lies ahead. Facing them will be another important challenge, but my focus is entirely on preparing my team and getting the best out of them on the pitch. every match is an opportunity to grow, and we are ready to give our best effort to secure a positive result, Khalid Jamil said.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have lost each of their first three games, and are languishing at the bottom of the ISL table. The poor start has resulted in the departure of head coach Carles Cuadrat and interim boss Bino George will be at the helm of affairs.

EBFC gave a good account of themselves against Goa last time out. The Torch Bearers found the back of the net twice courtesy of one goal each from Madih Talal and David Lalhlansanga. But Borja Herrera's hat-trick handed yet another defeat to the Kolkata club.

Despite the dismal start to the campaign, Bino George is confident of his side turning things around soon. The Kerala-born tactician said, "I have full faith in our players and their quality. They have been working very hard. We are a good team and have confidence. We have a style of play and will follow that. No injuries in our team."

Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC probable starting lineup: Albino Gomez, Shubham Sarangi, Stephen Eze, Pratik Chaudhari, Ashutosh Mehta, Seiminlen Doungel, Javi Hernandez, Sourav Das, Imran Khan, Jordan Murray, Javi Siverio

East Bengal FC probable starting lineup: Prabhsukhan Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Mark Zothanpuia, PV Vishnu, Jeskson Singh, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Madih Talal, Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC schedule and fixture

The 2024-25 ISL fixture between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will take place at JRD Tata Sports complex on Saturday (October 5) at 5:00 PM IST.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC live streaming details

The ISL 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

