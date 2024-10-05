Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

    A Class 4 girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was discovered on the banks of the River Ganges, and she was reported missing on Friday evening, leading to a police case and the arrest of a suspect.

    West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Kolkata: In yet another shocking incident, a class 4 girl was reportedly raped and murdered while on her way home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was discovered on the banks of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village on Saturday morning.

    This incident comes as Bengal and the entire nation are still reeling from the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In response, doctors have been protesting, calling for justice and stricter safety laws.

    According to the police, the girl went missing on Friday evening, prompting a case to be registered by midnight. After an initial investigation, the accused was arrested, and the girl's body was subsequently recovered from the riverbank.

    State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar expressed his shock over the tragic incident, taking to X to criticize the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He also shared images of large protests by local residents.

    “A Class IV student was brutally raped and murdered while returning from tuition in the Kripakhali area of Kultali Police Station. Villagers later found her body by the river. My question to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has failed to protect women, is: will there be no relief for the girls of Bengal even at the start of Devi Paksha? How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate under your misrule?” Majumdar wrote in his post.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH) shk

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details AJR

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH) shk

    Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

    Andhra woman techie jumps from Whitefield PG commits self death in Bengaluru vkp

    ‘I’m the sole reason for my death’: Andhra female techie jumps from PG in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

    Recent Stories

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH) shk

    'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

    football Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH ATG

    Bridgerton 4: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha starrer new season is 'fairy tale mixed with reality' - WATCH

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details AJR

    BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case anr

    Relief for Kerala BJP chief K Surendran; Court acquits him in Manjeswaram election bribery case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon