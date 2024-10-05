West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

A Class 4 girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was discovered on the banks of the River Ganges, and she was reported missing on Friday evening, leading to a police case and the arrest of a suspect.

Kolkata: In yet another shocking incident, a class 4 girl was reportedly raped and murdered while on her way home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was discovered on the banks of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village on Saturday morning.

This incident comes as Bengal and the entire nation are still reeling from the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In response, doctors have been protesting, calling for justice and stricter safety laws.

According to the police, the girl went missing on Friday evening, prompting a case to be registered by midnight. After an initial investigation, the accused was arrested, and the girl's body was subsequently recovered from the riverbank.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar expressed his shock over the tragic incident, taking to X to criticize the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He also shared images of large protests by local residents.

“A Class IV student was brutally raped and murdered while returning from tuition in the Kripakhali area of Kultali Police Station. Villagers later found her body by the river. My question to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has failed to protect women, is: will there be no relief for the girls of Bengal even at the start of Devi Paksha? How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate under your misrule?” Majumdar wrote in his post.



