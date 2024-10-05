Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    To tackle wild elephant attacks in Karnataka, Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre announced plans for an elephant camp in Bhadra Sanctuary. The initiative includes an 'Elephant Soft Release Center' on 2,000 hectares, promoting human-wildlife coexistence and enhancing awareness about forest conservation during Wildlife Week celebrations.

    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    To address the growing issue of wild elephant attacks in Karnataka, Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre announced plans to set up an elephant camp in Bhadra Sanctuary. This announcement came during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, which took place at the Kuvempu Vishwa Vidyalaya auditorium on Friday.

    Khandre highlighted that elephants are responsible for the majority of fatalities and crop damage in the state. To mitigate this problem, he instructed wildlife wardens to develop a proposal for an 'Elephant Soft Release Center' that will span 2,000 hectares. This sanctuary will include the cultivation of bamboo, jackfruit, and grass—favourite foods of elephants—across approximately 5,000 acres. A barricade will surround the area to facilitate the safe relocation and release of captured elephants, aiming to reduce deforestation issues in the Kodagu, Hassan, Shimoga, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

    The minister also emphasized the importance of human-wildlife coexistence, noting a substantial decrease in human-wildlife conflicts following the rehabilitation of Bhadra forest residents. The tiger population in the reserve has notably increased from just eight to 40, thanks to ongoing habitat conservation efforts. Currently, over 400 elephants are residing in the dense forest.

    Speaking during an awareness walk from Kabban Udyan to Lalbagh, part of the 70th Wildlife Week celebrations, Khandre stressed the need for forest communities to coexist with wildlife as natural habitats shrink. He remarked on the crucial role wildlife plays in maintaining ecological balance. 

    However, Khandre pointed out that many wildlife species are endangered or even extinct due to various threats. To combat this, raising public awareness about forests and wildlife is essential. He reiterated the conservation motto: "Coexistence with wildlife."

    Notable attendees of the awareness walk included film actor Rishabh Shetty, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department Manjunath Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Brijesh Kumar Dixit, and Subhash Malkade.

