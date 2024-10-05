'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

In a dramatic and symbolic gesture, BJP MP Naveen Jindal arrived at a polling station in Kurukshetra on horseback to cast his vote in the Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday.

In a dramatic and symbolic gesture, BJP MP Naveen Jindal arrived at a polling station in Kurukshetra on horseback to cast his vote in the Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday. His arrival, steeped in tradition and spectacle, underscored the intensity and high stakes of the election battle. Jindal expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that the people of the state will bless the party.

After casting his vote, Jindal expressed his confidence in the electorate, remarking, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. We are very happy that they are casting their votes today, and I am confident that the brave and aware people of Haryana will give their blessings to the BJP. Haryana will bless the BJP, and Nayab Singh Saini will become CM again."

The spectacle of arriving on horseback wasn’t just for flair. Jindal explained, "I came here riding on a horse as it is considered auspicious." His deep connection to Haryana’s political landscape was further highlighted when he spoke of his mother, Savitri Jindal, who is contesting from Hisar. "My mother, Savitri Jindal, wants to do a lot for Hisar. So the people of Hisar will decide whom they want as representative."

When asked about the potential chief ministerial candidate for Haryana, Jindal tactfully praised his fellow party leader Anil Vij, saying, "He (Anil Vij) is also a very big leader of our party, and time will tell who becomes the chief minister. But if a big leader has something in mind, he has the right to say it."

Naveen Jindal's horseback arrival, combined with his assured declarations, set the stage for what promises to be a gripping political contest in Haryana.

Voting began for 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday and saw a voter turnout of 9.53 per cent till 9 AM, the Election Commission of India said.

As per the data shared by the ECI, Jind recorded the highest poll percentage of 12.71 per cent, followed by Palwal 12.45 per cent, Ambala 11. 87 per cent, Fatehabad 11.81 per cent, and Mahendragarh 11.51 per cent till 9 AM.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

