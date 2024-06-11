Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Overcrowded trains and ticketless travelers: Passengers share frustrations on social media (WATCH)

    The video quickly went viral, prompting a flood of comments from disgruntled internet users. Many expressed their anger and frustration, noting that such situations are all too common in India. Several users demanded stricter enforcement of rules by authorities to address the problem.

    Overcrowded trains and ticketless travelers: Passengers share frustrations on social media (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    In recent weeks, several rail passengers have taken to social media to highlight the dire conditions of train travel in India, plagued by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying reserved seats. This ongoing issue has caused significant inconvenience and frustration for those who have paid for reservations.

    A recent post by a woman passenger has brought further attention to the problem. Shared on X account, the video showed the woman complaining about her booked sleeper seat being overrun by general coach passengers. The footage vividly showed the packed train coach, leaving little room for movement.

    AP News: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details

    The video quickly went viral, prompting a flood of comments from disgruntled internet users. Many expressed their anger and frustration, noting that such situations are all too common in India. Several users demanded stricter enforcement of rules by authorities to address the problem.

    One user commented, "This is a very serious problem. Railways, to increase their profit, largely exchanged sleeper and general coaches with AC class. The result is sleeper class is crowded by urgent general class travelers."

    Another user added, "After the government formation, the authorities should take action on this. Middle and lower-middle-class families are facing lots of problems due to this. Make a strict rule with that increase of trains or general coaches."

    JP Nadda joins Modi Cabinet: Who will be the next BJP President?

    A third user remarked, "It's getting crazier day by day. Most trains are running at overcapacity. A lot of people have to use alternative sources of transport due to the unavailability of tickets!"

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink RBA

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video snt

    Pani Puri sensation sweeps Minneapolis as locals relish the Indian street food delight; WATCH viral video

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection RBA

    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection

    Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid? AJR

    Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid?

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers

    Recent Stories

    Must read for iphone users: 7 hidden features everyone must know ATG

    iPhone : 7 hidden features everyone must know

    Nagaland State Lottery June 11, 2024: Dear Godavari winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland State Lottery June 11, 2024: Dear Godavari winning number OUT

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case

    So much was said...', Amrita Singh REVEALED why she stayed silent during ugly divorce with Saif Ali Khan ATG

    'So much was said...', Amrita Singh REVEALED why she stayed silent during ugly divorce with Saif Ali Khan

    Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details AJR

    AP News: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon