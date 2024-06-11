Overcrowded trains and ticketless travelers: Passengers share frustrations on social media (WATCH)

The video quickly went viral, prompting a flood of comments from disgruntled internet users. Many expressed their anger and frustration, noting that such situations are all too common in India. Several users demanded stricter enforcement of rules by authorities to address the problem.

In recent weeks, several rail passengers have taken to social media to highlight the dire conditions of train travel in India, plagued by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying reserved seats. This ongoing issue has caused significant inconvenience and frustration for those who have paid for reservations.

A recent post by a woman passenger has brought further attention to the problem. Shared on X account, the video showed the woman complaining about her booked sleeper seat being overrun by general coach passengers. The footage vividly showed the packed train coach, leaving little room for movement.

One user commented, "This is a very serious problem. Railways, to increase their profit, largely exchanged sleeper and general coaches with AC class. The result is sleeper class is crowded by urgent general class travelers."

Another user added, "After the government formation, the authorities should take action on this. Middle and lower-middle-class families are facing lots of problems due to this. Make a strict rule with that increase of trains or general coaches."

A third user remarked, "It's getting crazier day by day. Most trains are running at overcapacity. A lot of people have to use alternative sources of transport due to the unavailability of tickets!"

