    Telangana High Court transfers BRS MLA's poaching case to CBI

    The high court also dissolved the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case. The BRS accuses the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach MLAs to destabilise the government of chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao.
     

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    In a major setback to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana high court transferred the MLA's poaching case of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, December 26, 2022.

    Additionally, the high court dissolved the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case. The BRS accuses the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach MLAs to destabilise the government of chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao.

    Earlier in this year's October, the Telangana Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to bribe four of his party MLAs, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), later renamed Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS). A farmhouse in Moinabad was raised two months ago. According to the state police, they have uncovered the conspiracy to topple the ruling BRS government.

    The High Court lifted the stay on the probe by the Telangana police in t eh case in November. Time and again, the BJP denied KCR's accusations. They alleged that the ruling government in the state was making false accusations. 

    On October 27, the BJP approached the Telangana High Court to refer the case to the CBI. KCR accused Tushar Vellapali of approaching MLAs to destabilise his government. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vellapali contested on the BJP ticket from Wayanad against Rahul Gandhi.

    Meanwhile, one of the four BRS MLAs involved in the poaching case, Rohith Reddy, claimed on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attempting to implicate him in the poaching case at the BJP's direction. He also claimed that one of the accused, K Nanda Kumar, had falsely accused him.
     

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
