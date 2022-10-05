KCR packs up TRS, goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new version of his party, at the prescribed "auspicious time" of 1.19 p.m. Rao stated that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now the BRS.

Rao, widely known as KCR, met with a number of political figures, including his equivalents from other states, including Mamata Banerjee (Bengal), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Naveen Patnaik.