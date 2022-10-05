Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCR packs up TRS, goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi

    Details awaited

    KCR packs up TRS goes national with Bharat Rashtra Samithi gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new version of his party, at the prescribed "auspicious time" of 1.19 p.m. Rao stated that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now the BRS.

    Rao, widely known as KCR, met with a number of political figures, including his equivalents from other states, including Mamata Banerjee (Bengal), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Naveen Patnaik.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Armed forces are real pride of India: Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli - adt

    'Armed forces are real pride of India': Rajnath Singh hails soldiers' valour; performs 'Shastra Puja' in Auli

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims AJR

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest; Srinagar Police deny claims

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip gcw

    Delhi lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public as COVID cases dip

    Recent Stories

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline extended until October 7; know details here

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today gcw

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts, first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha Ali Fazal reception drb

    Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang; pilot dead

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon