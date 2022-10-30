Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs

"You saw it yesterday. They sent brokers to buy each MLA for Rs 100 crore. They wanted to buy 20 or 30 MLAs, destabilise KCR's government, and encroach on Telangana to implement privatisation as they saw fit," said K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday of 'trying to buy' 20 or 30 TRS MLAs to destabilise his government, claiming that 'brokers' in Delhi offered the sitting legislators Rs 100 crore each.

Rao said this at a poll rally in the bypoll-bound Munugode segment, but the legislators, who are 'sons of the soil,' declined the offer.

You saw it yesterday. (The BJP believes) there is one KCR who is speaking loudly. Let's see where he goes (politically). They have sent brokers to purchase each MLA for Rs 100 crore. They wanted to buy 20 or 30 MLAs, destabilise KCR's government, and encroach on Telangana to implement privatisation as per their will, according to Rao.

His remarks come a day after three people were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for attempting to "poach" four TRS legislators.

Rao paraded all four legislators in front of the public, praising them and saying that such people are needed in politics.

Based on a complaint filed by P Rohith Reddy, a TRS legislator, cases under relevant sections, criminal conspiracy, offering a bribe, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, were filed on October 26 night against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy.

According to the FIR copy, the accused allegedly offered Rohith Reddy Rs 100 crore. In exchange, the legislator was forced to resign from the TRS and run as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

I was accompanied by four sons of the soil (MLAs) (today for the meeting). Some Delhi brokers came to buy our Telangana pride the day before yesterday and offered Rs 100 crore. But our sons of soil hit them with their left footwear, declaring that they were not for sale, according to the CM, adding that they wanted to buy the legislators like cattle in the open market.

Rao sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether such actions benefited society. Who provided the Rs 100 crore offered to MLAs? This needs to be looked into. Who is behind the situation? Are they (whoever created the problem) allowed to stay in their positions? Rao asked.

He said that people's silence on 'poaching' issues would become a curse one day.

In an appeal to voters to support TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy in the bypoll, Rao claimed that the BJP was mandating the installation of electricity meters for agricultural pump sets and asking domestic consumers to replace their electricity meters, which would cost Rs 30,000 each.

According to Rao, no country in the world has 50 per cent irrigable land except India, and a plot is being hatched to hand over farmlands to corporations, although the nation has a sufficient workforce and other resources. Rao also promised that all outstanding Munugode projects would be completed on time.

(With inputs from PTI)

