KCR's daughter Kavitha, others paid Rs 100 crore to AAP to gain benefits from liquor policy: ED in chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named K Kavitha in the latest chargesheet filled in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha, denied all charges and said 'Truth will prevail.'

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha and two others allegedly paid Rs 100 crores to the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi to gain benefits from the new liquor policy, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reacting to the charges, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha, denied all charges and claimed that no matter how often a lie is repeated, it does not become a reality. 'Truth will prevail', said K Kavitha.

The ED has named K Kavitha in the latest chargesheet filled in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case. According to the ED, K Kavitha was a member of the 'South Cartel' that profited from kickbacks in the liquor policy case.

According to the charge sheet, a company called Indo Spirits Ltd secured a wholesale licence under Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy. It claims that Arun Pillai invested Rs 3.4 crores in the company and profited Rs 32.36 crores. According to the ED, Kavitha obtained a 32.5 per cent ownership in Indo Spirits Ltd through her friend Pillai.

BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy posted a news report on the ED's allegations and referred to the BRS leader as a 'liquor queen.' K Kavitha retorted, telling the BJP leader that even if her name is mentioned 28,000 times, the allegations will not become real.

In July, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government scrapped the liquor policy after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged alleged corruption and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the matter. While CBI is investigating the corruption charges, the ED tracks the money trail.

On December 11, the CBI questioned K Kavitha at her Hyderabad home for nearly seven hours. According to the ED, Kavitha, businessman Sharath Reddy, and YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy offered the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 100 crores in exchange for favourable benefits under the new liquor policy.

The accused orchestrated a complex bribery scheme to promote liquor trade cartelisation through the backdoor, according to the investigators, while the Delhi government made the new policy appear to stop cartelisation and support fair trade.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, is also accused in the same case. The Delhi government has said that the Lieutenant Governor's decision on the liquor policy was incorrect, claiming that the city government lost hundreds of millions in predicted revenue due to the program's repeal.

According to K Kavitha, all the claims are false and the leader has accused the BJP and PM Modi of sending the ED to any state where elections are to be held.

Previously, she said that the ED and CBI cases against leaders of her party were 'low-level politics'. She claimed, "You cannot win elections with your federal agencies," adding that the BJP had 'destabilised nine states in eight years.'

She accused the BJP of plotting to destabilise the KCR-led state administration and defaming them through central agencies.



