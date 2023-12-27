Telangana's gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details

The GO highlighted distinct discount percentages based on vehicle types. Owners of push carts are entitled to a remarkable 90 per cent waiver, requiring only 10 per cent payment of the challan amount.

Telangana's recent initiative has sparked interest as the government introduced a pioneering scheme allowing citizens to settle pending traffic challans at a significantly reduced rate. Offering a substantial 60-90 per cent discount on the original amounts, this one-time settlement scheme, active from December 26 to January 10, aimed to alleviate citizens' financial burdens.

However, during the scheme's rollout, several users reported difficulties in availing the declared discounts, prompting widespread complaints tagged to Hyderabad Police on various social media platforms. Responding swiftly, a government order (GO) was issued to address and clarify these concerns.

The GO highlighted distinct discount percentages based on vehicle types. Owners of push carts are entitled to a remarkable 90 per cent waiver, requiring only 10 per cent payment of the challan amount. Similarly, RTC drivers also benefit from a 90 per cent discount.

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, an 80 per cent reduction in challan amounts has been authorized, while cars, light motor vehicles, trucks, and heavy motor vehicles enjoy a 60 per cent discount.

This scheme, a fulfillment of the Congress party's election manifesto, aims to ease the financial burden on vehicle owners. To avail themselves of the discounted rates, vehicle owners are directed to access the Telangana traffic e-challan website, check their pending challans, and make the reduced payments online.

Statistics reveal a substantial backlog of approximately two crore pending traffic challans across the state, shedding light on the magnitude of this discount initiative's potential impact.

Earlier data presented in Parliament by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, indicated over 4.73 crore challans amounting to Rs 7,563.60 crore issued for traffic violations nationwide in 2022. In 2021, authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore.

Analysis of vehicle registration numbers indicates Karnataka (87,48,963) leading in registered vehicles aged 15 years or more, followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609), according to the minister's data.