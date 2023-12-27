Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana's gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details

    The GO highlighted distinct discount percentages based on vehicle types. Owners of push carts are entitled to a remarkable 90 per cent waiver, requiring only 10 per cent payment of the challan amount.

    Telangana gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Telangana's recent initiative has sparked interest as the government introduced a pioneering scheme allowing citizens to settle pending traffic challans at a significantly reduced rate. Offering a substantial 60-90 per cent discount on the original amounts, this one-time settlement scheme, active from December 26 to January 10, aimed to alleviate citizens' financial burdens.

    However, during the scheme's rollout, several users reported difficulties in availing the declared discounts, prompting widespread complaints tagged to Hyderabad Police on various social media platforms. Responding swiftly, a government order (GO) was issued to address and clarify these concerns.

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

    The GO highlighted distinct discount percentages based on vehicle types. Owners of push carts are entitled to a remarkable 90 per cent waiver, requiring only 10 per cent payment of the challan amount. Similarly, RTC drivers also benefit from a 90 per cent discount.

    For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, an 80 per cent reduction in challan amounts has been authorized, while cars, light motor vehicles, trucks, and heavy motor vehicles enjoy a 60 per cent discount.

    This scheme, a fulfillment of the Congress party's election manifesto, aims to ease the financial burden on vehicle owners. To avail themselves of the discounted rates, vehicle owners are directed to access the Telangana traffic e-challan website, check their pending challans, and make the reduced payments online.

    Statistics reveal a substantial backlog of approximately two crore pending traffic challans across the state, shedding light on the magnitude of this discount initiative's potential impact.

    Tamil Nadu: Over 25 hospitalized after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

    Earlier data presented in Parliament by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, indicated over 4.73 crore challans amounting to Rs 7,563.60 crore issued for traffic violations nationwide in 2022. In 2021, authorities issued more than 4.21 crore challans worth Rs 5,318.70 crore.

    Analysis of vehicle registration numbers indicates Karnataka (87,48,963) leading in registered vehicles aged 15 years or more, followed by Uttar Pradesh (74,91,584) and Delhi (57,85,609), according to the minister's data.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jairam Ramesh divide society blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyay Yatra WATCH snt

    Jairam Ramesh’s ‘divide society’ blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

    Viral Photos Rahul Gandhi tries wrestling moves with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia amid WFI row gcw

    Viral Photos: Rahul Gandhi tries wrestling moves with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia amid WFI row

    Kerala: Six months since launch, not even one-third of free K-FON connections provided to poor anr

    Kerala: Six months since launch, not even one-third of free K-FON connections provided to poor

    Kerala: Graves of tribal colony dug up for Jal Jeevan Mission in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Graves of tribal colony dug up for Jal Jeevan Mission in Kannur

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Recent Stories

    Jairam Ramesh divide society blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyay Yatra WATCH snt

    Jairam Ramesh’s ‘divide society’ blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

    Viral Photos Rahul Gandhi tries wrestling moves with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia amid WFI row gcw

    Viral Photos: Rahul Gandhi tries wrestling moves with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia amid WFI row

    Aashiqui 3: Triptii Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aryan after stellar performance in 'Animal' SHG

    'Aashiqui 3': Triptti Dimri set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan after stellar performance in 'Animal'

    We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said ATG

    'We could'nt afford to', Abhishek Bachchan recalls wearing old sherwaani to award show; Here's what he said

    Kerala: Six months since launch, not even one-third of free K-FON connections provided to poor anr

    Kerala: Six months since launch, not even one-third of free K-FON connections provided to poor

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon