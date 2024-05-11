Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Caught on camera: UP doctor finds wife with 2 men in hotel room, thrashes them with slippers (WATCH)

    The husband, suspicious of his wife's activities, barged into a hotel room on Thursday night and caught her in a compromising situation with two other men. As per police, the doctor and his wife were living separately since the past one year after a domestic scuffle between them.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    A doctor from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj allegedly found his estranged wife in an offensive position with two men at a hotel. The footage of the event, which went viral on social media, shows a fierce altercation between the two sides.

    On Thursday night, the husband, who was suspicious of his wife's actions, stormed into a hotel room and discovered her in a compromising situation. This led to a physical altercation between the husband, his family members, and the two other men who had been found with his wife.

    According to authorities, the doctor and his wife had been living separately for the last year following a marital dispute. Both the parties were reportedly subjected to physical assault during the altercation, an India Today report stated.

    The woman, who also works as a doctor at a government hospital along with the two other men involved were arrested.  One of the two males is from Ghaziabad, while the other from Bulandshahr. Aside from that, the doctor husband has filed a complaint against his wife and the two guys, claiming misbehaviour.

    However, the woman has still not lodged any complaint against her husband, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
