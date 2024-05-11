Caught on camera: UP doctor finds wife with 2 men in hotel room, thrashes them with slippers (WATCH)

The husband, suspicious of his wife's activities, barged into a hotel room on Thursday night and caught her in a compromising situation with two other men. As per police, the doctor and his wife were living separately since the past one year after a domestic scuffle between them.

The woman, who also works as a doctor at a government hospital along with the two other men involved were arrested. One of the two males is from Ghaziabad, while the other from Bulandshahr. Aside from that, the doctor husband has filed a complaint against his wife and the two guys, claiming misbehaviour.

However, the woman has still not lodged any complaint against her husband, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

