Chimpanzee to Elephants: 7 animals that can rule the world

Ants

Their ability to communicate, work together, and adapt to various environments makes them a formidable force in the animal kingdom.

Elephants

Elephants are intelligent and their size, strength, and cognitive abilities could potentially make them rulers of the land if they were to organize effectively.

Dolphins

Dolphins are highly intelligent marine mammals known for their complex communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and social behaviors. 

Chimpanzees

Chimpanzees have cognitive abilities, including tool use, problem-solving, and social cooperation. Their intelligence and adaptability could make them rulers if they evolve further

Octopuses

Octopuses are incredibly intelligent and adaptable creatures with complex problem-solving skills and the ability to manipulate their environment. 

Wolves

Wolves have the ability to work together in packs and adapt to various habitats could potentially make them rulers of the land.

Honeybees

Honeybees ability to communicate through intricate dances and work together for the good of the colony could enable them to rule vast areas of the Earth's surface.

