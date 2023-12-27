Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

During this 65-day journey, the Congress leader will travel a remarkable distance of 6,200 kilometers, symbolizing an extensive engagement aimed at fostering connections and dialogue across diverse regions.

In a reminiscent move inspired by his past Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on another outreach program starting from Manipur in the northeastern region. This yatra, commencing on January 14 and concluding in Mumbai on March 20, was announced by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Highlighting the decision, Venugopal shared, "On December 21, the Congress Working Committee unanimously advocated for Rahul Gandhi to lead a yatra spanning from East to West. Rahul Gandhi embraced the CWC's sentiment, prompting the All India Congress Committee to plan a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' spanning from Manipur to Mumbai, running from January 14 to March 20."

The yatra will cover Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, this extensive journey will be embarked upon via bus.

Explaining this choice, Venugopal said, "The bus yatra maximizes accessibility for people along the way." He further said that intermittent stretches of walking will also be incorporated into the yatra's itinerary.

During the last Congress Working Committee session on December 21, the unanimous call for Gandhi to spearhead another yatra was met with his commitment to adhere to the party's wishes.

