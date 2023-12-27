Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

    During this 65-day journey, the Congress leader will travel a remarkable distance of 6,200 kilometers, symbolizing an extensive engagement aimed at fostering connections and dialogue across diverse regions.

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    In a reminiscent move inspired by his past Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on another outreach program starting from Manipur in the northeastern region. This yatra, commencing on January 14 and concluding in Mumbai on March 20, was announced by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

    Highlighting the decision, Venugopal shared, "On December 21, the Congress Working Committee unanimously advocated for Rahul Gandhi to lead a yatra spanning from East to West. Rahul Gandhi embraced the CWC's sentiment, prompting the All India Congress Committee to plan a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' spanning from Manipur to Mumbai, running from January 14 to March 20."

    Tamil Nadu: Over 25 hospitalized after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

    The yatra will cover Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, this extensive journey will be embarked upon via bus.

    Explaining this choice, Venugopal said, "The bus yatra maximizes accessibility for people along the way." He further said that intermittent stretches of walking will also be incorporated into the yatra's itinerary.

    During the last Congress Working Committee session on December 21, the unanimous call for Gandhi to spearhead another yatra was met with his commitment to adhere to the party's wishes.

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest vkp

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Tamil Nadu: Over 25 hospitalized after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Over 25 hospitalized after Ammonia gas leak from Chennai fertilizer unit

    Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH ATG

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Mumbai airport; rumored love-birds headed for New Year vacay- WATCH

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Royal welcome for MI captain Hardik Pandya at Jamnagar's Reliance Industries; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest vkp

    Bikers halt near Dargah at Chikkamagaluru, shout Jai Sri Ram slogans; Minority group demands arrest

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-78 December 27 2023: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon