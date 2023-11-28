Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR alleges Indira Gandhi's regime was plagued by 'encounters and killings'

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday (November 28) took to the podium and delivered a stern critique to the Congress party. His focal point was the opposition's rhetoric regarding the revival of the 'Indiramma Rajyam,' a plan proposed by Congress leaders if the party secures power in Telangana. KCR opposed this notion, citing a dark history marked by "encounters, firings, and killings" during the Indira Gandhi era.

    During his address, KCR promised significant developmental initiatives should the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) come to power, particularly in terms of bolstering the city's civic infrastructure. In addition, he pledged to augment old-age pensions, proposing an increase from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month under BRS governance.

    The Telangana CM questioned the desirability of reinstating the Indiramma Rajyam, alluding to historical grievances and instances of turmoil under its regime. He underscored a particularly turbulent phase in 1969, attributing the death of about 400 individuals to the Congress-led administration during Telangana agitations.

    Emphasizing Telangana's commendable economic status, the Chief Minister proudly highlighted its top position in per capita income nationally, even surpassing Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

    Furthermore, CM Rao outlined ambitious plans, proposing the establishment of a mega textile park near Warangal that could potentially offer employment opportunities for thousands. He pledged to attract various industries to the city, illustrating the necessity of sustaining ongoing developmental efforts under the leadership of the BRS.

    Reflecting on India's democratic evolution since independence, KCR observed a noticeable gap in the maturity levels of governance and politics despite 75 years of democratic functioning in the country. This election rally served as a platform for Rao to not only critique the opposition but also to reaffirm his party's commitment to continued progress and development for Telangana's future.

