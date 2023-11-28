Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: All educational institutions in THIS district to remain closed on November 29, 30

    The Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools bear the responsibility of promptly conveying these directives to all school headmasters within their jurisdiction.

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Ahead of the 2023 Telangana State Assembly Elections, Hyderabad's District Collector and District Magistrate on Tuesday (November 28) issued vital instructions to educational authorities. The directive, linked to the election preparations, necessitates the closure of all schools, encompassing Government, Aided, and Unaided Private Schools, on November 29th and 30th, 2023.

    Additionally, specific guidelines have been outlined for schools acting as polling stations. These institutions are mandated to remain operational on November 29, facilitating election logistics, including the installation of CC cameras and necessary arrangements.

    The Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools bear the responsibility of promptly conveying these directives to all school headmasters within their jurisdiction.

    This decision mirrors the broader initiatives underway across the district to ensure the smooth conduct of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. It signifies a joint effort to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process while addressing the educational needs of the populace.

    Normal educational activities are scheduled to resume on December 1, 2023, following the conclusion of the election-related closures. The District Educational Officer of Hyderabad District extends gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of all educational stakeholders during this period.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
