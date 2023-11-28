Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Heard they are playing cricket': International expert's update on Silkyara rescue op

    Despite the positive strides, the pace of the operation remains contingent upon potential obstacles. Dix cautioned about unforeseen challenges, emphasizing that even a minor hurdle like an earthquake could significantly disrupt the progress.

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    International tunneling expert Arnold Dix on Tuesday (November 28) conveyed unwavering optimism regarding the ongoing rescue efforts to free 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Dix, known for his expertise in tunnel engineering and rescue operations, expressed his upbeat outlook, stating, "I just feel good. The drilling on top of the mountain is coming along perfectly, and in the tunnel, it's coming along very well."

    Remarkably, amidst the dire situation, there were reports of the trapped workers engaging in a game of cricket. When asked about their condition, Dix commented, "I might have heard they are playing cricket."

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: What is rat-hole mining, how is it different from vertical drilling?

    Rescuers, utilizing a "rat-hole" mining technique, are meticulously excavating through rock and rubble, edging closer to the trapped men. Uttarakhand's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighted the progress, mentioning, "The escape passage has been prepared up to 52 meters inside the tunnel, and the passage will break through at 57 meters."

    However, Dhami's statement raised hopes for a timely resolution, stating the rescue operation's anticipated completion without specifying a definite timeframe. The situation, while optimistic, remains sensitive, with the success of the operation contingent upon the absence of unexpected hindrances.

    'Sickness not life-threatening': SC refuses bail to jailed Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji

