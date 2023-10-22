Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, T Raja to contest from Goshamahal

    Notably, three of the candidates included in the BJP's list are sitting Members of Parliament (MPs). These MPs are former BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Soyam Bapu, and Arvind Dharmapuri. Soyam Bapu is set to enter the election fray from Boath, while Dharmapuri will contest from Korutla.

    In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (October 22) unveiled its first list of 52 candidates for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections in 2023. Among the candidates is T Raja Singh, who had been suspended in August of the previous year due to his offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Singh is now slated to contest from the Goshmahal constituency.

    Another prominent name in the list is Sanjay Kumar Bandi, who will be entering the political arena from the Karimnagar constituency.

    The BJP's strategy includes fielding Rajender Eatala in two constituencies, Huzurabad and Gajwel. Eatala, previously affiliated with another political party, will be pitted against Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the Gajwel constituency, making this a closely watched contest.

    Raja Singh expressed his gratitude for his candidature on Twitter, extending his thanks to the senior BJP leadership at the national level for their support and endorsement. The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled for November 30, with the results expected to be announced on December 3, marking a crucial political event that will shape the state's future.

