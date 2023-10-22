Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA who made remarks against Prophet

    Raja Singh expressed his gratitude on Twitter, thanking the top leaders of the BJP at the national level for their support. The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled for November 30, with results expected on December 3.

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA who made remarks against Prophet AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    In a significant move just weeks before the upcoming Telangana Assembly election, the BJP's disciplinary committee decided to lift the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Singh had been suspended following his arrest in August 2022 on charges related to controversial remarks he made about the Prophet Muhammad.

    This development comes as the BJP has been actively preparing for the state's upcoming assembly polls, releasing its initial list of candidates. The party is determined to challenge the ruling BRS party in the election.

    Raja Singh expressed his gratitude on Twitter, thanking the top leaders of the BJP at the national level for their support. The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled for November 30, with results expected on December 3.

    The BJP leader, representing Goshamahal in Telangana, saw his suspension revoked by the party's central disciplinary committee. The committee, in a letter addressed to Singh, noted that his expressed views contradicted the party's official stance on various matters, constituting a breach of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the BJP's constitution.

    This decision came after Singh's arrest in August 2022, under the Preventive Detention Act, following allegations that he had insulted the Prophet in response to a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, T Raja to contest from Goshamahal AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, T Raja to contest from Goshamahal

    India mulls FATF action over Canada's inaction on terror funding amid diplomatic tensions: Report snt

    India mulls FATF action over Canada's inaction on terror funding amid diplomatic tensions: Report

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen AJR

    Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala: Discarded lottery ticket becomes lucky number for Kottayam man; wins Rs 1 crore

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator' AJR

    Amit Shah's 59th birthday: PM Modi sends birthday wishes, calls him an 'outstanding administrator'

    Recent Stories

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date rkn

    Nayagan: Kamal Hassan starrer to re-release on THIS date

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, T Raja to contest from Goshamahal AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates, T Raja to contest from Goshamahal

    India mulls FATF action over Canada's inaction on terror funding amid diplomatic tensions: Report snt

    India mulls FATF action over Canada's inaction on terror funding amid diplomatic tensions: Report

    Football Goodbye Bobby Charlton! Fans' emotional tribute to Manchester United legend after win over Sheffield (WATCH) osf

    Goodbye Bobby Charlton! Fans' emotional tribute to Manchester United legend after win over Sheffield (WATCH)

    Happy birthday Kim Kardashian: 6 unknown facts about the model RKK

    Happy birthday Kim Kardashian: 6 unknown facts about the model

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon