Telangana Election 2023: BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA who made remarks against Prophet

Raja Singh expressed his gratitude on Twitter, thanking the top leaders of the BJP at the national level for their support. The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled for November 30, with results expected on December 3.

In a significant move just weeks before the upcoming Telangana Assembly election, the BJP's disciplinary committee decided to lift the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. Singh had been suspended following his arrest in August 2022 on charges related to controversial remarks he made about the Prophet Muhammad.

This development comes as the BJP has been actively preparing for the state's upcoming assembly polls, releasing its initial list of candidates. The party is determined to challenge the ruling BRS party in the election.

The BJP leader, representing Goshamahal in Telangana, saw his suspension revoked by the party's central disciplinary committee. The committee, in a letter addressed to Singh, noted that his expressed views contradicted the party's official stance on various matters, constituting a breach of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the BJP's constitution.

This decision came after Singh's arrest in August 2022, under the Preventive Detention Act, following allegations that he had insulted the Prophet in response to a stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad.