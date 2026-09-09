The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government after reports emerged of schoolchildren in Gariyaband risking their lives daily by scaling a ladder on a bridge that has been incomplete for six years to cross the swollen Pairi River.

NHRC Issues Notice to Chhattisgarh Govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, took suo motu cognisance of reports that dozens of schoolchildren from Khambhatha and neighbouring settlements in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district are forced to scale a narrow, slippery iron ladder attached to an incomplete bridge to cross the swollen Pairi River to reach their schools. Observing that the report raises severe human rights concerns regarding the safety and education of children, the NHRC issued an official notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

Bridge Incomplete for Six Years

According to the media report dated September 3, 2026, the roughly 300-meter-long bridge connecting Deharguda and Khambhatha in the Mainpur Block area has remained incomplete for nearly six years. The prolonged delay comes despite explicit assurances given by authorities to local villagers about a year ago that construction would be finished within six months. The ongoing monsoon season has turned the shallow Pairi River into a dangerous torrent, severely heightening the risk for students forced to use the makeshift ladder structure daily. (ANI)