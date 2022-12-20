Telangana 'abduction' turns into marriage; woman eloped with boyfriend, got married

Less than 12 hours after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped in a Telangana village, a video has emerged with the woman, in bridal attire, declaring that she has married one of those men, her boyfriend, with whom she'd tried to elope earlier too.

In a startling turn of events, Telangana police said that an 18-year-old girl who had been "abducted" had really orchestrated the kidnapping in order to elope with her 24-year-old lover; they later wed in a temple.

The twist comes hours after a purported video showed four people forcibly taking the woman in a car and driving off in Rajanna Sircilla district. Later, the girl posted a video on social media in which she claimed that she claimed that the incident wasn't staged.

"One year ago, we got married. Since I was a minor back then, my parents didn’t accept it and filed a case against my husband. We got married because we are adults now. Since my husband is a Dalit, they continue to object," the girl said in the video.

As the four men had their faces covered when she was shoved into a car, she thought she was being kidnapped, she said

According to SP Sircilla Rahul Hegde, the girl claimed via social media that she went with her lover voluntarily and that they wed at a temple.

The woman was earlier seen being forcibly kidnapped in a car while her father makes an unsuccessful attempt to save her on surveillance tape. Later, the father claimed that the suspect had physically assaulted him before kidnapping the woman.

The incident occurred in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30 am when the woman, a college student, and her father were proceeding to a temple, as per the police. The victim's father then filed a police report stating that he was assaulted by the gang prior to his daughter's abduction. He said that one of the suspects was from the girl's village.

According to investigators, the couple allegedly eloped a few months ago, but after receiving counselling from the police, she went back to her parents.

(Photo: @HiiHyderabad | Twitter)