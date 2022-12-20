Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    The top leaders were given Bajre Ka Raabri (pearl millet soup), Ragi Roti, Foxtail Millet Bisibelebath and Jowar Halwa amoung others. The lunch menu boasted an array of scrumptious delicacies cooked with millets.

    Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday (December 20) hosted a special "Millet-only" lunch for the members of Parliament. The special lunch was organised to mark the "Millet Year" as the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited for this special lunch.

    Special chefs were brought in from Karnataka to make ragi specialities such as Ragi Dosa. The ministers were served Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti and Kalu Huli (curry made with mixed vegetables, cowpea, Bengal gram and field bean). Lehsun Chutney and Chutney Powder were also on the menu.

