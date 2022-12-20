Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Oppn targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over 'ill-treatment' of Marathi people

    Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the issue is very sensitive to everyone. Replying to the issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said for the first time the Centre has intervened which is a positive step.

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday (December 20) slammed the Karnataka government in the state Assembly over the alleged ill-treatment being meted out to Marathi-speaking people in the neighbouring southern state.

    Raising the issue in the Lower House, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil said that on Monday, a lathi was raised at his party colleague and legislator Hasan Mushrif who had gone to Belagavi to meet the Marathi-speaking people.

    Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the issue is very sensitive to everyone. Replying to the issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said for the first time the Centre has intervened which is a positive step.

    Speaker Rahul Narvekar said it has already been decided the matter will be discussed in detail and agreed to by the treasury and Opposition benches.

    The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra flared up again on Monday when members of Opposition parties- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - from Maharashtra were stopped from entering Karnataka by the police.

    It is reportedly said that the leaders were scheduled to attend a gathering organised by the pro-Marathi group Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), an Opposition leader from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district had said.

    These leaders, including NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif, were on their way to participate in a 'maha melava' (mega gathering) organised by the MES in the adjoining state.

    Leaders alleged they were lathi-charged by the Karnataka Police at the border, while the Maharashtra police detained them and later released them. However, the Kolhapur district police refuted the claim of detention.

    (With inputs from PTI)

