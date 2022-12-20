Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Speeding Mahindra Bolero crashes into dhaba in Surat; several injured

    In a shocking incident, the truck driver lost control of the pick-up vehicle and rammed into the roadside dhaba of Surat's Saroli. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has surfaced online.

    Watch: Speeding Mahindra Bolero crashes into dhaba in Surat; several injured - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    A spine-chilling incident from Gujarat's Surat emerged on social media. The viral video shows a speeding tempo crashing into a roadside Dhaba damaging the wall and furniture items, and running over several people. Reportedly, a few people were seriously injured in this horrifying episode. 

    This accident occurred at Bapano Bagicho, a roadside dhaba near Surat's Saroli. It is said that the Mahindra Bolero driver had lost control of the truck and rammed it into the roadside eatery. The 21-second-long caught on-camera footage starts with the 8 to 10 customers sitting inside a Dhaba. A few seconds later, an empty Mahindra Bolero enters the frame, breaking wall and furnishings. Reportedly, the driver of the pick-up vehicle escaped the spot after the mishap.

    After being shared online, the video captured netizens' attention and swiftly went viral on several social media platforms.

    Official records confirm that over 1.55 lakh people died in road accidents last year. This means an average of 426 people daily or around 18 people every hour. According to the official data, this is the highest death figure recorded in any calendar year. In addition to the deaths, around 4.03 lakh road accidents wounded 3.71 lakh people throughout the country in 2021.

    According to a study by the National Transportation Safety Board (NCRB), traffic casualties hit a record high in 2018, while the absolute number of road accidents and injuries declined from the previous year.

    In its annual report, NCRB stated that road accidents drove more injuries than deaths. However, such accidents in Mizoram, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh caused more deaths compared to people injured. Uncontrollable Speed, reckless driving, dangerous stunts and overtaking contributed a major share to such road accidents. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
