A tourist in Udaipur claimed he was beaten by restaurant staff after complaining of a cockroach in food, while the owner denied assault and said the man was intoxicated.

A dispute over food quality at a Udaipur restaurant escalated into an assault allegation after an Ahmedabad tourist claimed he was attacked by staff. The incident occurred on Saturday at Meera Restaurant near Delhi Gate Chowk in the Dhanmandi police station area.

Police identified the tourist as Jayesh Patel, 35, who sustained injuries to his face and head. He was taken to Maharana Bhupal Hospital for treatment.

Patel alleged that he and his family found a cockroach in their food. When he objected, an argument broke out with the restaurant operator and staff. Patel claimed he was then attacked, leaving him injured.

A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing a policeman present at the spot but allegedly failing to intervene.

Restaurant Owner Denies Allegations

Restaurant operator Manoj denied assaulting Patel. He said the tourist was intoxicated and disturbing other customers. Manoj claimed the object in the food was not a cockroach but a large cardamom.

“He said there is cockroach in the food, but it was not a cockroach, it was a big cardamom. He was in such an intoxicated state, disturbing all the customers,” Manoj said.

The owner added that staff tried to calm Patel and asked him to wait while they clarified the matter, but he allegedly refused to listen.

Dhanmandi SHO Gajveer Singh confirmed that both sides have filed cross-FIRs. Police said staff offered to wash the suspected item in the kitchen and show it to the family, but Patel objected, claiming evidence would be destroyed.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, according to police. Investigators are now working to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility.