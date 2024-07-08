Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu violence: PMK worker stabbed in Cuddalore, days after BSP chief's murder

    The victim, Sivasankar, a cable TV operator, was assaulted by four men as he stood in front of his house in Thirupapuliyur on Saturday. The attackers, wielding daggers, hacked him before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the attackers running away with their weapons.

    Tamil Nadu violence: PMK worker stabbed in Cuddalore, days after BSP chief's murder AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    A functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was brutally attacked by bike-borne assailants outside his home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, police reported on Monday (July 8). The PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, is a prominent member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    This attack follows closely on the heels of the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong, which has already stirred significant political unrest.

    Mumbai rains: Deluge brings city to standstill, over 300mm rainfall in six hours causes havoc (WATCH)

    The victim, Sivasankar, a cable TV operator, was assaulted by four men as he stood in front of his house in Thirupapuliyur on Saturday. The attackers, wielding daggers, hacked him before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the attackers running away with their weapons.

    Sivasankar sustained severe injuries to his neck, mouth, and shoulder. He was initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to JIPMER for advanced treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

    PMK founder Ramadoss strongly condemned the attack, criticising the state police for their alleged negligence, especially given that Sivasankar had been receiving threats.

    "Sankar's brother Prabhu was brutally murdered three years ago. Sankar, who was the main witness in the murder, was threatened by a gang telling him not to appear in court. But even after that, no action was taken against those who threatened him, and no protection was given to Sankar. This only led to the brutal murder attempt. This shows the lethargic behavior and inability of the police," Ramadoss said.

    Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout

    "From Chennai to Thirunelveli, such murders have increased in recent times. No action has been taken by the Tamil Nadu government against this. It is unclear if CM MK Stalin is even aware of such attacks. These continuous attacks only show the deterioration of law and order in the state," he further asserted. 

    In response to the attack on Sivasankar, who was also a leader of the Vanniyar Sangam, an organization representing the Vanniyar community, the police have arrested four men, including a minor.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra temple uses Rahul Gandhi's image as doormat to protest anti-Hindu remarks, sparks row (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra temple uses Rahul Gandhi's image as doormat to protest anti-Hindu remarks, sparks row (WATCH)

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office anr

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegations anr

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegation

    Jairam Ramesh faces backlash for comparing 'non-biological' PM's Russia visit to Rahul Gandhi's Manipur trip snt

    Jairam Ramesh faces backlash for comparing 'non-biological' PM's Russia visit to Rahul Gandhi's Manipur trip

    IMD issues orange alert to coastal Karnataka for five days Bengaluru to expect forty km per hour breeze vkp

    IMD issues orange alert to coastal Karnataka for 5 days, Bengaluru to expect 40km/hr breeze

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal is fortunate to marry Katrina Kaif says Anil Kapoor, Bad Newz star agrees RBA

    Vicky Kaushal is fortunate to marry Katrina Kaif, says Anil Kapoor, ‘Bad Newz’ star agrees

    Looking for a monsoon break Visit the extravagant Mini Niagara of Karnataka Chiklihole reservoir in Kodagu vkp

    Looking for a monsoon break? Visit the stunning Mini Niagara of Karnataka, Chiklihole Reservoir in Kodagu

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health vkp

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health?

    Maharashtra temple uses Rahul Gandhi's image as doormat to protest anti-Hindu remarks, sparks row (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra temple uses Rahul Gandhi's image as doormat to protest anti-Hindu remarks, sparks row (WATCH)

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office anr

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon