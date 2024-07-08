Tamil Nadu violence: PMK worker stabbed in Cuddalore, days after BSP chief's murder

The victim, Sivasankar, a cable TV operator, was assaulted by four men as he stood in front of his house in Thirupapuliyur on Saturday. The attackers, wielding daggers, hacked him before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the attackers running away with their weapons.

A functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was brutally attacked by bike-borne assailants outside his home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, police reported on Monday (July 8). The PMK, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, is a prominent member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This attack follows closely on the heels of the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong, which has already stirred significant political unrest.

Mumbai rains: Deluge brings city to standstill, over 300mm rainfall in six hours causes havoc (WATCH)

The victim, Sivasankar, a cable TV operator, was assaulted by four men as he stood in front of his house in Thirupapuliyur on Saturday. The attackers, wielding daggers, hacked him before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity captured the attackers running away with their weapons.

Sivasankar sustained severe injuries to his neck, mouth, and shoulder. He was initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to JIPMER for advanced treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

PMK founder Ramadoss strongly condemned the attack, criticising the state police for their alleged negligence, especially given that Sivasankar had been receiving threats.

"Sankar's brother Prabhu was brutally murdered three years ago. Sankar, who was the main witness in the murder, was threatened by a gang telling him not to appear in court. But even after that, no action was taken against those who threatened him, and no protection was given to Sankar. This only led to the brutal murder attempt. This shows the lethargic behavior and inability of the police," Ramadoss said.

Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout

"From Chennai to Thirunelveli, such murders have increased in recent times. No action has been taken by the Tamil Nadu government against this. It is unclear if CM MK Stalin is even aware of such attacks. These continuous attacks only show the deterioration of law and order in the state," he further asserted.

In response to the attack on Sivasankar, who was also a leader of the Vanniyar Sangam, an organization representing the Vanniyar community, the police have arrested four men, including a minor.

Latest Videos